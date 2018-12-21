A hedge against

illegal border crossings

If the government wants to save billions of dollars, all they have to do is don't build the fence. All they would have to do is get a hundred or what it takes for bulldozers to start at the border and brush all the vegetation toward the river. That would make a fence which would be real hard to get through.

You would have 1,000 yards of cleared vegetation, which would make it almost impossible to try to cross the border without being seen. On the border shows the agents trying to capture the criminals who are only five to 10 yards away and the agents can't see them because the grasses and weeds are too tall.

They would not have the National Guard on the border; instead they could be home with family and jobs.

Some people say that President Donald Trump isn't their president and that may be, but they forget that Trump is the president of the United States of America.

Raymond Fearheiley, Pueblo

Shelter staffers are kind

to people and their pets

I adopted an 8-year-old female Pekingese from Pueblo Animal Services in December, 2017. She was taken off the streets. The shelter vet pulled some bad teeth and gave her antibiotics. She is loving and smart. The shelter named her Sugar Plum and I kept her name.

Also in November, 2018, I adopted a 10-year-old male poodle from there. He was a stray, too. His name was Milo, but I changed it to Sweetie Pie. The shelter vet pulled all but one of his teeth. He is blind in his left eye with some sight in his right eye. He gets along fine with Sugar Plum, knows his way through our home and the small fenced-in dog yard. He is sweet and affectionate.

Much thanks from me to animal services for taking such good care of my two doggies. The facility is beautiful and the staff is knowledgeable, friendly and kind not only to the public, but to the many animals entrusted in their care.

My dogs were microchipped, given 30-day free pet insurance, shots, pet food to take home and free vet checkups within 14 days upon adoption. This is the first animal shelter that I have encountered in my many years of adopting rescues that has done all of that. How wonderful.

Marian Walsh Rusher, Crowley

'Bait-and-switch'

on street repair fees

I just finished reading your article by Ryan Severance about the upcoming street fees.

I hope he will continue to investigate. The city proposed these fees to be $1 or $2 for residential payers and much less than is now proposed for businesses. I could be wrong, but I would like to see the original proposal that people voted for as compared to what is coming. I believe that there was a big bait-and-switch.

What could impermeable surface have to do with the street repair? I already pay a storm water fee. It seems the city just wants to add anything they need to your water bills.

I hope Severance will do some investigative reporting and find out what business owners feel about this. It looks like there will be more and more empty buildings in town as the City Council prices the little guys out. The streets department knew this was coming and was laughing about it all of the time.

If the fees are not what the city originally pitched when we voted for them, these fees should be abolished until they are clarified. Where the heck is Douglas Bruce? We need him.

Russel Rollison, Pueblo

Black Hills' ad buys

waste ratepayer money

It looks like Black Hills Energy is spending lots of money advertising in The Pueblo Chieftain, saying this is their town also. As far as I'm concerned, the ads are a waste of money. I sincerely think they need to go. They have bled us dry in overcharging. Their ads are for their benefit and not ours. I think it's time to say "bye, bye, Black Hills." They are not paying for the full page ads. We are, from being overcharged.

William Christner, Pueblo