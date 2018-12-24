No 'bah, humbug'

for local theater

On a recent Saturday afternoon, I went to "Scrooge, a Christmas Carol" at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

It was an amateur production and I didn't really expect much as amateur productions can sometimes be pretty tiresome. Still, I always enjoy time with my friends and went despite my low expectations.

I have to say, I was blown away by the professional quality of all aspects of the play from the costumes and sets to the lighting, music and performances. First class, excellent, well-done all the way around.

Bravo, musical community productions.

Diane Ritchey, Pueblo

Nawrocki is the right choice

to run Pueblo city government

The mayoral campaign is heating up. Ballots arrive Jan. 2 and it's time for us to make our selection based on experience and readiness for the job.

Now, more than ever, we need a sure thing — someone very well-known with a sterling reputation and a proven record of integrity and accountability and new ideas. That's why I'm supporting Steve Nawrocki.

For 30 years, Steve has run a regional nonprofit with a multi-million dollar budget and has had perfect financial audits every single year. The other candidate does not have this depth of experience.

Steve has the experience and knowledge. He was instrumental in the redevelopment of the Union Avenue district. The area was blighted and, with Steve's direction, along with the city of Pueblo, two new senior housing buildings were added that set the tone for the redevelopment style of new Downtown buildings, plus provided much needed housing for seniors.

He will bring that knowledge to the redevelopment of our city. This is the first mayor in my time in Pueblo. Let's make the right choice.

Heather Maio, Pueblo

Keep prescription meds

safely out of reach

The holiday season finds many Pueblo seniors welcoming family and friends into their homes. Before visitors arrive, there’s one very important step seniors should take — put medication away.

Sixty-five percent of United States seniors use three or more prescription medications, according to AARP. These medications are important in maintaining a good quality of life as we age. However, many can be extremely harmful if misused or taken by accident. Here are a few things to keep in mind if expecting company this holiday season.

First, move medication to a place that’s out of sight and out of reach of children, but also in an area where you’ll notice if a guest finds it. A kitchen or living room cabinet is a good idea. Even better is a cabinet or drawer that can be locked. Second, never share your prescription medication. This is especially important when it comes to prescription pain relievers which can have serious, even deadly, interactions with other medications.

Finally, safely disposing of medication that you’re no longer taking gets it out of your home and eliminates any risk of misuse. Drop off unused and expired medication in a secure drop-box at these locations:

Kaiser-Permanente, 3670 Parker Blvd.

Walgreens, 2900 W. Northern Avenue

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, 1008 Minnequa Avenue

Here’s wishing a happy and healthy holiday to you, your family, and friends.

Steve Nawrocki, Pueblo

Be thankful to be born

as American citizens

There are just under 7.7 billion people on this world. There are 327 million in the United States. That's 4.25 percent of the population in our country which means a newborn has a 4.25 percent chance of being born in our country.

That's a pretty slim chance. Saying all that, I don't see many individuals claiming how lucky they are to be U.S. citizens. You have a slim chance to none of living here. Most of us should appreciate how lucky we are and that we had ancestors smart enough to migrate to the greatest country in the world.

Imagine if our ancestors "played it safe" and remained in the countries they were born in? Many would be stranded in a country of dictatorship or a country with a history of terrorism and violence. Would we grow to be the same people or would we become the products of that environment? For myself, every day I think how lucky I am to be in this country of freedom and strength. A country of charity and understanding. For all of us Americans, we are truly blessed and sadly, many don't realize it. God bless America.

George Davis, Pueblo West