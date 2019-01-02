Clean up trash

near steel mill

I would like to know who the responsible is party for trash and cleanup of the EVRAZ fence line on the 100 to 800 block of east Northern Avenue? Is this the city's, county's or EVRAZ Steel's responsibility to clean up this eyesore?

Trash and plastic bags, large cardboard boxes and old weeds are covering the entire fence line and has been neglected for a long time and getting worse each day and a terrible eyesore for the community. This has been reported to code enforcement two times and still has not been cleaned up or being enforced.

Whomever is the responsible party isn't being a good neighbor and doing their part to help this area and community out. How many of our city, county and EVRAZ officials drive by this daily and seem to keep a blind eye to this area?

Steve Henson's imaginary friend Thomas from Back to the Future would be ashamed if he was given a tour of this area. This fence line needs to have a regular maintenance and cleanup as this is an ongoing problem. Its is sad to see a new, nice, bridge on Northern Avenue, but the trash makes the area look bad and getting worse each day.

Richard Romero, Pueblo

Trump should be impeached

for his misdeeds

With a campaign finance felony now lying squarely on the shoulders of the president, I wonder why so few politicians are calling for his impeachment. I hear it said that congressmen are afraid of the kind of political backlash that followed the impeachment President Bill Clinton, but the two are hardly comparable.

Clinton was basically maneuvered into testifying to a grand jury and lying about his sex life. That $ 70 million goose chase was rightly deemed unjustifiable by the American public.

The current “witch hunt” has yielded multiple convictions for lies about the president’s ties to Russia and we still don’t know why all of the president’s associates were willing to perjure themselves.

It should be clear to all that the Robert Mueller investigation will eventually expose the entire house of cards in which it will be shown exactly why our current president has cow-towed to the Russian dictator, who has successfully managed to subvert our democratic institutions.

If the current debacle is not important enough to fully condemn by ousting the president, the future of our democracy is in peril.

Thomas Simms, Pueblo

When will mayoral candidates

start their campaigning?

Where is the comprehensive vision statement from either mayoral candidate for Pueblo’s future? The Pueblo Chieftain wants to know why Steve Nawrocki and Nick Gradisar are so quiet and so do I. In a previous letter to the editor, I suggested several ideas for economic development that I hoped would have started a conversation between candidates and voters. It hasn’t. Without a clear vision to compare how will voters know which candidate will lead as opposed to hiding in plain view until the election is over?

It’s just a few short weeks to the election. Steve and Nick won the first part of the race. I believe it now past time for them to present their vision and clarify where they will lead the city.

Dave Mynatt, Pueblo

Column on mass shootings

was insensitive

The Pueblo Chieftain editorial staff should be ashamed and embarrassed that it published a column titled, “The Mass Hysteria of Mass Shootings." The author allows herself to be a flippant commentator on the plague of gun violence harming our nation. She even wonders, “on a lighter note,” if some neighbor who shot up his wife’s tomatoes qualifies as a mass shooter? Or are signs with bullet holes victims of mass shooting?

Her point? The body count needs to be high to qualify as a “mass shooting.” Apparently, the maimed, those traumatized with a bullet wound, the disabled, grieving relatives, those suffering from PTSD, ( but still alive) - they don’t count as victims of a “mass shooting” because they didn’t die.

By her count, there have only been 23 mass shootings in America this year. And hey, that ain’t hardly any!

Ray Davis, Colorado City