Progressive future

is nothing to cheer

A reader responded negatively to my recent opinion letter concerning the damage we face from a progressive takeover of this state. The reader proceeded to condemn Republicans for backing a "questionable pick for the Supreme Court" and Christians for turning away illegal immigrants at the border. She even took a little quote from the Bible and tried to make it relevant to her argument.

This reader also claimed this country confines asylum seekers in "concentration camps and allowing children to die while in custody." Let me try and correct some of the blatantly ignorant statements she made. One, at the time the letter was written, only one reported child had died, a 7-year old Guatemalan girl by the name of Jakelin Caal. I don't blame the government for her tragic death because it was clearly the fault of her father. She should never have been forced to walk through the desert without food and water to cross into this country illegally. They weren't seeking asylum because Mexico had offered them asylum and the father refused to accept it. In addition, for the reader's information, this country doesn't have concentration camps.

Second point, I also will quote Jesus: "Give to Caesar what is Caesar's, but give to God what is God's" (Mark 12:17). In other words, Christ acknowledged the right of government to do what is in its just interests. One of the main interests of government is to protect it citizens and that includes border protection.

If the reader is really a progressive, she should read George Orwell's "1984." This will give her a look into the dystopian future she looks forward to.

Al Pearson, Pueblo

Immigrants aren't dangerous

to our country's ideals

For someone as educated, intelligent and with many life experiences as a recent letter to pen a letter with so many nonfactual comments indicates a bias. His response to a previously published letter concerning immigration was full of inaccurate statements. I would like to respond as follows:

He stated, in speaking of pilgrims: "(They) worked and assimilated, supporting the culture that accepted them." From our founding, I do not recall any of our ancestors assimilating into the native American culture by adopting their language and laws.

Further, the writer stated: "It's an invasion of criminals and freeloaders." Surely, he knows that any large group of people will contain some percentage of criminals and people seeking handouts — Congress being a good example.

He suggested that these "illegals" will be voting for his opposing party. As a Republican, I am embarrassed to admit all the current investigations concerning illegal voting and voter suppression involve the "right" side of political parties as the offenders.

On my father's side of the family, we were here before the Revolution and my mother's family immigrated through Ellis Island in the early 1900s. I am against illegal immigration, but I understand why it happens. These immigrants do not want to overthrow our government, but only want the freedom, safety and prosperity our great nation offers and their countries lack.

Tom Carpenter, Pueblo

Progressive principles?

Calirado, here we come

Vote progressive? Keep our democracy? Seriously? A recent writer to Tell It letters made remarks about the Republican Party without having any understanding about what the Republican party platform actually says.

First, progressive ideology is in direct contradiction to American values, the United States Constitution and the principles of liberty that our founders and framers painstakingly debated and put into our most honored documents.

Second, this country is not a democracy; it is a constitutional republic.

Democracy means mob rule; a republic means representative government.

Historic progressive ideology is the founding principles of socialism, communism, fascism and totalitarianism. Unfortunately, it is also an ideology that was founded by anti-constitutionalist leftists in America in the last decades of the 1800s.

Progressive ideologues such as Comrade Gov.-elect Jared Polis and his new Politburo plans on fully implementing the progressive agenda and turning this state into "Calirado." The destruction of our medical system, California emissions standards on vehicles, higher taxes called “fees” designed to circumvent the Taxpayers Bill of Rights and the destruction of our energy sector in favor of utopian renewable energy policies based on agenda driven pseudoscience.

Get ready people, you just became what Karl Marx called “useful idiots” for voting in these progressive enemies of true American progress.

The greatest progress in world history is the American republic.

Vote constitutional principles. Keep the republic.

James Lutack, Pueblo