Pueblo faces an uncertain future as the city makes the historic transition to a mayoral form of government.

Ideally, the new mayor should be someone who will provide a steady hand on the wheel as the city charts this new course. The new mayor should understand the intricacies of where Pueblo’s city government has been. And the new mayor should be someone with a clear and innovative vision of where the city should be going.

We believe Steve Nawrocki has all of these qualities and more. Nawrocki served eight years on the Pueblo City Council, including five as the council’s president. In that capacity, Nawrocki developed a base of knowledge about city government that few, if any, outsiders ever could hope to have. He knows how the budget process works. He knows which departments are functioning well and which could stand some improvement. And he knows the personalities who currently work at City Hall.

His relationship with his former colleagues on the council is particularly important. Under the new form of government, council members will have to share power with a chief executive for the first time in decades. The potential for friction between the two branches of government is obvious.

But Nawrocki is even tempered and skilled at consensus building. Those traits will be important as the new mayor works with not only the council, but other government officials, business and civic leaders and the general public.

Nawrocki would be fair and wise in handling city personnel matters, including making hiring decisions based on merit rather than political favoritism. His management skills have been demonstrated during his long career as a nonprofit executive, most recently running the Senior Resource Development Agency.

During his time at SRDA, he’s overseen the implementation of a variety of programs and services for seniors, including the expansion of the Bustang transportation service in Southern Colorado.

As a leader on council, he helped guide city government through the dark times of a crippling recession. He also was a key figure in the city’s economic development efforts, including the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo expansion project, and has been a good steward of the city's half-cent sales tax for economic development.

And he vows to implement new initiatives if he’s elected mayor. One of his most intriguing ideas is rebranding Pueblo as “the Gateway to the Southwest.” This designation is a nod to the city’s history as a divided border town until the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the Mexican-American War and brought both sides of the city into a greatly expanded United States.

Nawrocki is committed to spending more money to market Pueblo as both a business center and a tourist destination. We believe he’s right on point there, particularly with the untapped potential to build on the city’s tourism base.

His other priorities include improving public safety and the city’s infrastructure, both of which have critical needs. He vows to take a proactive role in addressing overcrowding at the Pueblo County Jail, which would be a refreshing approach from a city government leader.

We believe he would take a clear-eyed and practical approach to the question of whether Pueblo should start its own electric utility, which figures to be one of the biggest issues the new mayor will have to tackle early in his term.

Some critics have suggested that because Nawrocki has been part of city government, he wouldn’t be an effective change agent. This criticism is a bit unfair since as council president, he was essentially the first among equals. In this new role, Nawrocki would have more of a bully pulpit to use to accomplish some of his loftier goals.

Which isn’t to say he wouldn’t make mistakes. Anyone in a new job, especially a newly created job, would. But Nawrocki has the temperament and low-key ego to recognize his mistakes and learn from them.

He is a Democrat, but not an overly partisan one. That’s important in a city government leader since, as the old saying goes, there’s no Democratic or Republican way to fix potholes or pick up trash.

Nawrocki’s opponent, Nick Gradisar, also has a long career of political and community activism. On the balance, though, Nawrocki’s skills set would make him a better fit for the job of mayor.

We recommend Steve Nawrocki to serve as Pueblo’s new mayor.