Progressive principles?

Calirado, here we come

Vote progressive? Keep our democracy? Seriously? A recent writer to Tell It letters made remarks about the Republican Party without having any understanding about what the Republican party platform actually says.

First, progressive ideology is in direct contradiction to American values, the United States Constitution and the principles of liberty that our founders and framers painstakingly debated and put into our most honored documents.

Second, this country is not a democracy; it is a constitutional republic.

Democracy means mob rule; a republic means representative government.

Historic progressive ideology is the founding principles of socialism, communism, fascism and totalitarianism. Unfortunately, it is also an ideology that was founded by anti-constitutionalist leftists in America in the last decades of the 1800s.

Progressive ideologues such as Comrade Gov.-elect Jared Polis and his new Politburo plans on fully implementing the progressive agenda and turning this state into "Calirado." The destruction of our medical system, California emissions standards on vehicles, higher taxes called “fees” designed to circumvent the Taxpayers Bill of Rights and the destruction of our energy sector in favor of utopian renewable energy policies based on agenda driven pseudoscience.

Get ready people, you just became what Karl Marx called “useful idiots” for voting in these progressive enemies of true American progress.

The greatest progress in world history is the American republic.

Vote constitutional principles. Keep the republic.

James Lutack, Pueblo

Changing of guard

won't be good

With the new year brings more challenges. With the lovely Nancy Pelosi as the United States House of Representatives speaker, Maxine Waters with her race-baiting tenure, and of course the great New York U.S. Sen. "Chuckie Shumer" mouthing his sentiments of no wall, we are in a two-year period of complete entitlement blowout.

Hopefully, our great President Donald Trump will not waffle and holds strong on the southern wall, no entitlements for the lazy and our so-called great undocumented immigrants draining our budget for us the United States citizens. I overheard the other day at a restaurant how our president came here after they did. Hmm. They went on to say he should go back from where his heritage came from.

How stupid that sounds. I guess we would be still riding burros and taking afternoon naps every day, as some who are here still do. Simply put, the "Entitlement Express" is on its way if we are not seriously careful.

In a way, if the liberals get their way, this could be good and give our great President Trump a second term. God bless America, President Trump and Israel.

Jim Prelesnik, Pueblo

Why do I march?

Here are some reasons

Well, the list is long. There are so many life affecting issues we are facing from health care and reproductive freedom, to violence against women, race relations and immigration. We have to ensure workers rights and quality public education, disability rights and basic equality for all our citizens, including LBGTQ. Not to mention the assault our environment we'll be facing with deregulation and the increased emphasis on fossil fuels nationally, loss of air quality and pollution of our waters.

And yet there are still many more issues. The list could be endless. I know going to a march and hearing a few speakers can't solve our problems or cover all the issues facing our world today, but I can’t sit back and stay quiet.

Being together makes me feel energized, like we are all in this together and together we can find a way to a peaceful world where we can all grow and evolve. There is strength in numbers and community.

I believe it is crucial for us as a community to come together, build coalitions and unify alliances. There is too much negativity on social media and it spreads like wildfire. We need to come together, we need to get the information we need and develop the tools to create community locally.

Hope to see you at the Pueblo County Courthouse at noon on Jan. 19 for Pueblo’s Second Annual Women’s March.

Barbara Jabaily, Pueblo

Who's responsible

for trash pickup?

Thank you to a recent writer for your letter to The Pueblo Chieftain regarding the trash along the fence on Northern Avenue east of the bridge.

I have been trying for several months, without success, to get that area cleaned up. I have tried to call Ray Aguilera, the city councilman for that district, but he continually fails to answer his phone and his voice mail box is full, so I am unable to leave a message.

I have tried to get an email address for him but, again, was unsuccessful and was advised he is usually a month or two behind in reading his emails, anyway. I was able to reach a person at the phone number listed for the City Council and told her of the problem. She promised to look into the matter as she was unsure whether it was a city responsibility, an EVRAZ problem or just who was responsible for maintaining that area. Nothing has been done.

My husband and I travel that route each Sunday on our way to church on the mesa and I agree that it is a terrible eyesore and a disgrace to the city and should be also to EVRAZ.

So, the City Council representative won’t answer his phone and won’t read his email. Code enforcement fails to respond. The City Council secretary has been unsuccessful. Where do we go from here?

Nola Jackson, Pueblo