As anyone who’s ever had to place an emergency call to police knows, time seems to slow down in those situations. Seconds can seem like minutes and minutes can seem like hours.

For years, Pueblo residents have complained about police response times. Yet a special report published last month by The Pueblo Chieftain shows that response times have been improving over the last two years, at least for the highest priority calls.

From 2016 through Nov. 26 of last year, average response times for top priority calls – those involving weapons or threats to life – dropped from 14 minutes and 55 seconds to 11 minutes and 51 seconds. For the second highest priority calls, involving active threats to people, average times dropped from 24 minutes and 36 seconds to 17 minutes and 37 seconds over the same time frame.

That’s good news, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement. After all, if you’re calling 911 about an armed intruder in your house, 12 minutes would seem like an eternity.

Response times aren’t as quick for lower priority calls. If, for example, you wanted to report that your house had been burglarized last year, the average response time was one hour, 19 minutes and 33 seconds. That’s a drop from the 2016 average of an hour, 40 minutes and 15 seconds, but still a long time to wait.

Help should be on the way. In 2017, voters approved ballot issue 2B, which raised the city’s sales and use tax rate one-fifth of a cent for five years in order to hire 24 more police officers.

As last November’s election’s demonstrated, it’s somewhat unusual for Puebloans to agree to increase taxes on themselves. All of the local ballot measures that would have raised taxes went down in flames last year.

That shows just how serious local residents were when they voted in favor of 2B. Clearly, there’s an expectation that response times are going to get better.

Interestingly, the recent drop in response times occurred before the police officers hired with 2B money hit the streets. It takes time to recruit and properly train good police officers.

However, we’re coming out of that transitional period as the first 10 of the new officers recently finished their training and assumed regular patrol duties. Two more will join the patrol force soon.

As the police department’s patrol staffing level increases, we expect to see corresponding decreases in response times, police overtime costs, or both. Otherwise, voters have every right to question whether they made the right decision to approve that tax increase.

Twenty-four new officers aren’t going to be enough to eradicate crime in the city of Pueblo. In reality, that wouldn’t happen with 240 or even 2,400 new officers.

Also, average response times are just averages. Due to circumstances, some calls will be answered more slowly (or more quickly) than the department average.

The response time statistics aren’t the only measure of police performance, but they certainly should get careful consideration. By both the police and the citizens they serve.