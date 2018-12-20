After 16 years sporting Carolina blue and black at Pueblo West High School, Monte Pinkerton is going home.

Pinkerton, the Pueblo West athletic director and a former state champion football coach at Pueblo West High School, has resigned his activities director position at Pueblo West to become the Dean of Students at Pueblo County High School.

Pinkerton is a graduate of Pueblo County High School and had served as the Pueblo West dean during his time as football coach. He ascended to the activities director position this past summer.

"I feel like it's time for a change," Pinkerton said, "and the opportunity to go out there, it all just came together."

Pinkerton also added that he his keeping his eyes open for any potential coaching jobs, as well.

During his time as the head football coach at Pueblo West, Pinkerton led the Cyclones to the 2007 4A state championship and established a perennial championship contender. During that time, Pueblo West's athletic and football program blossomed, and today sports a full-fledged athletic facility.

"When I started, (the football coach job) wasn't a job that a lot of people wanted," Pinkerton said. "We've had so many changes out here since then, when it was pretty much two porto-poddies out there and stands that maybe held 500 people," Pinkerton said. "Now we have all these great facilities and we've come so far."

Pueblo West principal Chris James said the school is thankful for the legacy Pinkerton is leaving at Pueblo West High School.

"I wish him the very best," James said, "and I'm glad we get to keep him in (the District 70) community, and he'll be a great asset to Pueblo County."

Pueblo West will get through the final five months of the 2019 athletic calendar with a teacher on special assignment to serve as the acting activities director, and a search is underway to find the school's next activities director.

asandstrom@chieftain.com