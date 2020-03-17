Send Business Announcements information to Karen Vigil at kvigil@chieftain.com.

80/Twenty Wines wine service professional Jaci Richardson recently completed the Court of Master Sommeliers Introductory Sommeliers Course.

The Court of Master Sommeliers is one of the oldest and most recognized wine service educators in the world. The introductory course is a two-day event culminating with a 70 question test. Jaci is the sixth person to complete the course as an employee with 80/Twenty Wines, 415 N. Greenwood Ave.

Currently, 80% of the employees at the wine store have passed the Introductory Sommeliers Course. Jaci also is the local representative of Bookcliff Wines, a Colorado wine company.