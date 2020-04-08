CANON CITY — The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey received some bright news this week about a double gold medal one of its varietals won during an international wine competition in California.

The news was extra special considering, “This competition just made it under the COVID-19 wire. Everything else in the foreseeable future has been postponed or canceled,” said Sally Davidson, winery spokeswoman.

The winery’s 2017 Colorado Merlot Divinity, a fortified port-style wine was awarded 100 points to earn the double gold medal at the Jerry Mead New World International Wine Competition in Southern California. The divinity is a classic dessert wine that blends the versatile merlot grape with the Portuguese varietal Souzao, both grown at Bookcliff Vineyards in Palisade. Fortified with brandy, it is loaded with berry fruit and subtle chocolate hints and exemplifies the old world techniques of Portugal blended with the finest new world techniques of American winemaking, Davidson said.

The winery’s 2018 Monterey Chardonnay was awarded a gold medal and named best in class after earning 95 points. Grapes for the chardonnay are sourced from Scheid Vineyards in Monterey, California.

Abbey Winemaker Jeff Stultz uses a light touch of oak when making this wine.

“The fruit flavors and aromas are too beautiful to be covered with oak,” Stultz said.

The small winery has been making wines at the Holy Cross Abbey campus since 2001.

The winery also won seven silver medals and six bronze medals on its wines. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the winery has adapted to continue to offer its wines to customers.

“Even though the tasting room is closed due to COVID-19 the Abbey wines are available for free delivery within an 8 mile radius of the tasting room in Canon City. They can also be ordered online or by phone,” Davidson explained

Orders over $75 will be shipped at a cost of 99 cents. For information, call 877-422-9463 or email info@abbeywinery.com.

