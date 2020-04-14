Today’s article is a part of the Forward Thinking Education Series presented by Legacy Bank, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Chieftain. Webinars further discussing this and other financial topics can be found on the Latino Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at: m.facebook.com/PuebloLCC/

Though banks are considered essential businesses under national and local COVID-19 restrictions, most banks have restricted access to their lobbies. As a result, people who are sequestered in their homes due to COVID-19 and have a mobile banking account may be using this service more than ever. Others who are sequestered may realize that a mobile banking account is key to making their lives much easier.

“For those who do not yet have a mobile banking account or understand what it involves, it’s quite simple,” says Chad Pfeif, chief information officer of Legacy Bank. “Mobile banking allows you to use your smartphone or other cellular device whenever and wherever you like to perform banking tasks. You can make a deposit, pay bills, monitor your account balances and transfer funds between accounts. In other words, you can conduct all your banking transactions even if you can’t actually visit your bank.”

Most banks offer mobile banking on their websites and provide instructions to help fill out an application using a computer or mobile phone. If your bank does not have mobile banking, you can visit the websites of other local banks until you find one that does. Whether you have a mobile banking account and are now using it more frequently or if you have just set up an account, you might be curious as to the safety of this technology.

“Mobile services offered directly from banks and downloaded through APP stores are highly secure and utilize a variety of technology to protect end users from any outside interference,” says Pfeif. “Safety is always the primary concern. Banks across the country are investing in security and watching daily for any rapid change in technology that could put users at risk.”

With so many different mobile banking apps and varied types of technology, it is difficult for someone to hack into a person’s mobile account. According to Pfeif, the biggest security risk comes from the user themselves in terms of what they do and don’t do to protect their accounts from being compromised.

It just takes a small amount of effort to become a diligent mobile banking user such as password protecting your mobile device, using complex passwords, and not banking while on public Wi-Fi. “These measures take just a few seconds, but go a long way toward denying anyone access to your money and financial information,” Pfief explains.

He also cautions against following a link or any information that is sent to you via text message or email to access your bank account. He reiterates never text or email your account information to anyone. Banks will not ask you to access your account through these methods.

Juniper Research, which serves the digital technology industry, predicts that more than 3 billion people worldwide will be banking on a mobile device by 2021. eMarketer, another digital marketing research firm notes that 115.6 million folks in the U.S. already use mobile banking at least once a month. It’s likely that given the current circumstances, these numbers may be larger.

Chad Pfeif is the Legacy Bank Branch chief information officer.