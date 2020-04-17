Earlier this week, City Council approved transferring $5 million from the city’s half-cent sales tax economic-development fund to go toward providing loans and grants for area small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Friday, the city announced that applications for those grants or loans are now available online.

The applications for the COVID-19 Emergency Business Loan and Grant Fund can be accessed at the city’s website at www.pueblo.us. A “Frequently Asked Questions” document is available at that site for business owners to peruse.

The grants and loans are available for businesses in the city and in Pueblo’s Airport Industrial Park that have been adversely impacted by the crisis.

Applications will be approved through the mayor’s office.

On Monday, council unanimously OK’d an emergency ordinance establishing the relief fund within the sales and use tax capital improvement projects fund, and also signed off on a separate resolution to transfer $5 million from the half-cent sales tax fund to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

The half-cent sales tax fund is used for primary job creation in the city, and the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation partnered with the city on this plan to help small businesses weather this storm.

Loans from the emergency fund can be made for up to $100,000 for qualifying businesses. Grants are limited to $20,000.

Any funds would be eligible to be used only for capital costs that are directly related to the ability of a business to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are there to help with capital needs that are not covered by other federal or state programs established as a result of the crisis.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy