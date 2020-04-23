CANON CITY — St. Thomas More Hospital has recruited new family and geriatric nurse practitioner Dawn Atkinson to serve patients through the St. Thomas More Physician Group - Family Medicine practice at 1338 Phay Ave.

Atkinson specializes in providing comprehensive health care for the entire family, from pediatrics to internal medicine. Atkinson said she enjoys working together with patients to meet their health care goals.

“I treat my patients like I want to be treated,” Atkinson explained. “I want to provide the best information possible to my patients so that we can meet their health care goals.”

Atkinson earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from Marian College at Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and her master of science degree in geriatric nursing from Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. She also earned her Certificate of Completion in family nursing following her master’s education at Concordia.

To book an appointment call 719-285-2700.