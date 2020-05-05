In an ongoing effort to recognize all essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Phil Long Dealers have extended a free vehicle support program.

To provide vehicle safety and relief to essential employees, the automotive group previously announced that any employee working for a "critical business" or "critical government" could receive a free oil change and safety inspection on registered vehicles through April 30.

Within two weeks from the April 16 announcement, over 1,200 essential employees across various industries, sectors, and professions, have received transportation support, with hundreds more in the service queue.

Subsequently, the dealerships "found the need to be so great and the response so strong," that the offer has been extended to at least May 16, said Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of dealer operations.

Shaughnessy said there’s no firm end date to the effort simply because it’s a fluid scenario much like the pandemic itself. And the offer is good at 14 Phil Long Dealerships, including those at Trinidad and Raton, New Mexico.

Asked how such a generous program came about, he said it was a combination of the dealerships doing what they can do for those on the frontlines of the health crisis.

’"We were motivated by gratitude. I think that gratitude is one of the unexpected blessings to come out of this (COVID-19) situation," he said.

Brainstorming what the dealerships could provide, Shaughnessy said his team first thought of the nurse going to work every day in her vehicle, the servicemen and women who would continue their sacrifice and then more talk turned to grocery workers, delivery workers and others.

Shaughnessy said he pictured the restaurant server who suddenly found herself without a job and took on work as a delivery person in a vehicle that a month earlier wasn’t checked out for that task.

So do the dealerships did what they best do -- support transportation to keep essential workers moving to earn a living -- so they can "stay on the road to serve Coloradans," Shaughnessy said

"It’s our way of showing support to the community," he said.

In addition, he said a fair amount of additional free maintenance has been provided to vehicles that were needing it in the aim of keeping workers safe.

Phil Long spokeswoman Gina Sacripanti said it’s important to recognize the partners in the dealerships’ project: Security Service Federal Credit Union, 5Star Bank and Karr Security Systems.

She went on to explain how people can participate in the effort: Essential workers can go to PhilLong.com for full details and restrictions. Appointments can be scheduled at any of Phil Long’s participating service locations by going online, calling 719-387-8968; walk-ins are accepted. Complimentary vehicle pickup and delivery are provided within a 10-mile radius of a Phil Long service location or the Phil Long Collision Center.

Sacripanti added that all service work will be done with safety and health in mind, in keeping with federal and state rules.

"As a part of Phil Long’s commitment to keeping their employees, customers, and community safe and healthy, serviced vehicles are sanitized; vehicle keys are placed in a clean bag and covers are placed on steering wheels and seats," she said.

kvigil@chieftain.com

Twitter: @klvigil