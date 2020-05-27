The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation announced this week that CR Minerals is expanding its current facility in Pueblo, which will result in new jobs.

CR Minerals built a new $15 million facility in Pueblo at the St. Charles Industrial Park in 2017 as part of its Phase 1 development and currently has17 full-time employees.

The expansion of CR Minerals’ Pueblo facility will include about $11 million in capital investment, eight new full-time jobs by May 26, 2023, and will be boosted by $160,000 from the city of Pueblo’s half-cent fund for economic development, according to PEDCO.

Based in New Mexico, CR Minerals is a leading worldwide producer of pumice products. It has a range of applications including an additive in cement for stone veneer, concrete block, landscape rock and other uses in the construction industry, according to PEDCO.

"CR Minerals is very excited about expanding its facility here in Pueblo. The city and our experience so far represents a confluence of characteristics that we feel is instrumental to the success of our business," Ed Dvorak, the vice president of the company, said in a statement announcing the expansion. "We were extremely pleased that the city of Pueblo stepped up to assist us with this expansion as we considered other states for this investment."

Jeff Shaw, president and CEO of PEDCO, said he is thrilled about the news.

’This is yet another example of how PEDCO and our partners collaborate to bring great jobs and economic opportunity to the community," he said. "The investment from the city of Pueblo’s half-cent sales tax fund and Pueblo’s amazing workforce and infrastructure were essential components in securing this project."

