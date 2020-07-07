Today’s article is a part of the Forward Thinking Education Series presented by Legacy Bank, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Chieftain. Webinars further discussing this and other financial topics can be found on the Latino Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at: https://m.facebook.com/PuebloLCC/.

Mark Dunsmoor, senior vice president of Legacy Bank, noted that there are two more types of IRAs in addition to the traditional and Roth versions discussed in an earlier article. The first is a self-directed IRA. The primary difference has to do with the types of investments that are allowed. Often referred to as alternative investments, self-directed IRAs investment options include real estate, private mortgages, private company stock, oil and gas limited partnerships, and precious metals.

"Many custodians that handle stocks, bonds, and mutual funds are not structured to provide custody for alternative investments which have specific investment and regulatory guidelines," Dunsmoor explained. "If you wish to open a self-directed account you must seek a qualified custodian. Some of them still restrict the type of alternatives they will manage altogether."

Rollover IRAs are another popular offshoot of the traditional IRA. Many people have 401(k) plans that have been provided by a previous employer. When leaving that business for another job or perhaps upon retirement, these individuals may decide to take control of those funds and roll them over into a traditional or self-directed IRA. Thus, these accounts are known as "Rollover" IRAs.

Rollover IRAs act as traditional IRAs or 401k accounts. Subsequent contributions to these IRAs are pre-taxed and come with similar withdrawal guidelines. "If you wish to open a rollover account, you must be certain to open the account and then arrange for 401 (k) funds to be transferred directly to it," said Dunsmoor. "If you take possession of this money first, it will be considered income and you will be liable for paying income taxes on it."

Companies managing 401(k) plans for former employees who have not given any instruction about them or taken action on their own may opt to transfer them to rollover IRAs in the employees’ names.

Business owners can contribute to their employees’ retirement savings as well as their own by creating a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) plan. The company determines an investment level for each employee. Plans must be offered to every employee who is 21 years old, has worked for the company in three of the previous five years and has received at least $600 in compensation for the tax year in which the contribution is being made. If a company’s SEP plan is in effect for 2019, it can contribute up to 25 percent of each eligible employee’s compensation up to $56,000. Company owners are not required to contribute to a SEP IRA every year and there is no set amount that must be contributed.

"IRA accounts have had a significant impact on retirement savings since its inception nearly 45 years ago," said Dunsmoor. "An Investment Company Institute survey in 2015 revealed that Americans had 7.6 trillion dollars in IRA’s. You know that number has only grown since then."

Mark Dunsmoor is the senior vice president of Regency Business Development and has 40 years of banking expertise. He has been recognized by Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce which presented him with the Charles W. Crews Business Leader of the Year.