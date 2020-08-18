Today’s article is a part of the Forward Thinking Education Series presented by Legacy Bank, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Chieftain. Webinars further discussing this and other financial topics can be found on the Latino Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at: https://m.facebook.com/PuebloLCC/

A prior article in this series discussed the importance of small and mid-sized businesses adopting accounting systems from which they can prepare an income statement, a cash flow statement and a balance sheet. The overall importance of a balance sheet was emphasized.

"A balance sheet consists of three categories; assets, liabilities and owner equity," explains Mitch Brown, president of Legacy Bank’s Pueblo West branch. "Each of these is broken into smaller categories to help get a better understanding of the business at a glance."

Under the asset heading are current, long-term and intangible assets. Current assets include cash and other items that can be converted into cash within a year. "Accounts receivable or the moneys owed by the customer to the business are both great current asset examples," mentions Brown.

Another asset consideration is "prepaid expenses." These are expenses the company has paid for in advance such as rent or insurance premiums. For a manufacturing company, the current asset category would also include its inventory of completed products that have already been produced, as well as, raw materials or parts to produce more items.

The balance sheet also has a fixed asset category. Within the fixed asset category, sometimes referred to as property, will be a variety of valuable information including equipment, land, buildings, machinery, office plus technology equipment and other durable items. Finally, there are intangible assets which have distinctive value to a company but are not physical items. "These items are essential to the business success, but their financial value may not be precisely quantified," said Brown. "Intangible assets might include a company’s good reputation, its solid customer or client base, a highly recognized brand, proprietary technology, trademarks and patents or a specialized workforce."

Like the assets section, the liabilities section is also divided into two sections; current and long-term liabilities. Both help to further flesh out the financial prosperity of the business.

"Current liabilities are costs that need to be paid within the next 12 months such as accounts payable, short-term loans with 12 month payoffs, payroll, taxes, credit card bills, and interest on debt," explains Brown. "Long-term liabilities are cost obligations that do not require payment within the next year such as mortgages or the total balance on loans the company may have."

Owner's equity is the third and final section of a balance sheet. It represents the owner's investment in the business minus the owner's withdrawals. "Owner's Equity" is the term used when the company is a sole proprietorship. If the company is a corporation, the term stockholder’s equity is used. This figure is calculated by subtracting the company’s liabilities from its assets.

Mitch Brown is the branch president of Legacy Bank Pueblo West and has over 16 years in banking and finance. Brown holds a master’s degree in business administration and is an active part of the Pueblo West community. His involvement includes Rotary Club Pueblo West and YoungLife among others.