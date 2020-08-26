EnviroServe, a Savage Co. recently announced the opening of a new operation in Pueblo at 1991 Aspen Circle.

The facility is its second location in Colorado after Denver, and has another 19 sister locations across its "when you need us, where you need us" network, according to Nathan Savage, environmental sector president for Savage.

The locales offer emergency response, environmental remediation, and waste management services.

Savage said the company is pleased to be among Pueblo’s business community.

"When there’s a spill or other emergency, it’s essential to have a trusted partner you can count on to respond when, where and how you require," said Savage.

"We’re excited to have a new operation in Pueblo in addition to our Denver location. Our team has the expertise and equipment that’s needed to do the job right, for both emergency and planned environmental work.

"Savage has a long history of serving Customers in Colorado, and it’s exciting to grow our environmental capability in the region."

Comprehensive environmental services provided by EnviroServe include:

– 24-hour emergency spill and disaster response

– Soil and groundwater remediation

– Specialized industrial and storage tank services

– Waste transportation and disposal services

– Railroad services including AAR repairs

– Facility decontamination (including SafeSite service for COVID-19)

– Oil and gas services

– PCB removal

For immediate service, call EnviroServe’s 24/7 dispatch center at 800-488-0910 or request service online at www.enviroserve.com.

EnviroServe is part of Savage, a global partner for transportation, logistics, materials handling, and industrial services across customers’ supply chains. The company’s website is: www.savageservices.com.