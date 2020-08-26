CANON CITY — The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey received a surprise last week when staff learned they had been awarded seven gold medals from the Tasters Guild International Wine Competition in July.

"The competition usually happens in April, but like so many, it was postponed because of COVID-19. We assumed it had been canceled until

last week when I received an email from Joseph Borrello of Tasters Guild announcing our medals - it was quite a day," said Sally Davidson, winery spokesperson.

Gold medals were awarded to the 2019 Wild Canon Harvest, Vineyard Sunset and Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon; the 2018 Colorado Viognier and the 2017 Colorado Cabernet Franc, Colorado Syrah and Colorado Merlot.

The Abbey Winery also received five silver medals and one bronze. Call 877-422-9463 for information or log onto https://abbeywinery.com.