The Pueblo Association of REALTORS recognized noteworthy members in a modified installation and awards membership meeting held earlier this month.

"In years past, the association has held a large banquet to honor winners and install new members," said Tess Pickerel, a spokeswoman for the association. "However, with the challenges presented by COVID-19, this year’s event was held outdoors at Giodone’s with 100 people in attendance.

"The Pueblo Association of REALTORS worked diligently with the local health department to provide a safe and equitable opportunity for their members, while adhering to state and local government guidelines."

The Thomas J. Downen REALTOR of the Year award was presented to Deanna Westerby of Rocky Mountain Realty.

"Deanna was recognized for her local, state, civic and business accomplishments," Pickerel said. "She displays ’REALTOR Spirit’ and is well respected by her peers."

The Arthur C. Leach Outstanding Salesperson of the Year went to Toby Villanueva of Rocky Mountain Realty for his outstanding ethical conduct and principles, loyal service to his customers, superior volume of business, and deep respect among his peers.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year is Tanya Allen of RE/MAX Associates.

"This award is based on the number of real estate transactions, commission dollar volume, education, and association and community involvement," Pickerel said. "You only have one chance to be Rookie of the Year."

As voted on by Pueblo REALTOR members, Suzi Gradisar of Ent Credit Union was named Lender of the Year and Micki Catalino Closer of the Year.

"They make sure the deal gets done and are an important part of the real estate transaction," Pickerel said of Gradisar and Catalino.

The ceremony also included the installation of these members:

Chair Casey Edwards, RE/MAX of Pueblo; Chair Elect Deanna Westerby, Rocky Mountain Realty; Arica Andreatta, Code of the West Real Estate; Dave Anderson, RE/MAX of Pueblo West; Marlene Berrier, RE/MAX of Pueblo; Cyndy Williams, Keller Williams Performance Realty, Mike Spoone, RE/MAX Associates (CAR Director); and Bob Tibbs, RE/MAX Associates (CAR Director.)

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.