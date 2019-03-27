Timing is everything, and for the terrorist drama “Hotel Mumbai,” it’s absolutely deadly in the wake of recent events in New Zealand. Watching dozens of people mowed down by AR-15s in the possession of insane martyrs just isn’t want anyone wants to see right now. But maybe we should. With so many mass shootings over the past decade - including the 2008 attack on Mumbai depicted here that killed 174 - we’ve become desensitized, a condition “Hotel Mumbai” looks to reverse with its graphic depictions of violent, senseless murder carried out by 10 brainwashed Pakistani militants so young you’d have hard time believing they’ve even begun shaving.



That’s not to suggest first-time director Anthony Maras doesn’t inch precariously close to exploitation by setting his recreation of the horrific events of November 2008 in the confines of a suspense yarn. Maras scares the bejesus out of you, creating intense life-or-death situations that come non-stop. But at a certain point, you say, “enough already!” What’s the point?



I’m probably extending too much trust in Maras to be a director devout in the church of realism. But if that is indeed his motivation, why does he fill so much of his film with disaster-movie tropes? It’s like a land-bound “Poseidon Adventure” crossed with a high-end game of Whac-A-Mole, as humans are reduced to fish in a barrel. Most of them are packed inside the historic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a candyland for stinking-rich foreign tourists. Thus rendering it a fertile spot for attention-seeking terrorists doing the bidding of an unseen handler coordinating their every move via cell phone.



A cynic would think Maras opted for that particular venue because - unlike the CST Train Station, where most of the murders occurred during the four-day siege - it’s an opportunity to load up on Westerners as the hotel’s clientele. Chief among them Jason Isaacs’ ex-Russian Special Forces agent, Vasili, and Armie Hammer’s wealthy American, David, who is visiting the seaside city with his gorgeous Middle Eastern wife, Zahra (“Homeland’s” Nazanin Boniadi), their newborn child and the baby’s foxy nanny, Sally (Tilda Cobham-Hervey). And since they’re all pale-skinned, there must be a horde of eager-to-please Indians willing to put their lives on the line to protect them.



Dev Patel earns one of those pivotal slots as Arjun, a Sikh waiter with a pregnant wife to kiss goodbye before heading off into a night of workplace terror. The other native role is filled by a terrific Anupam Kher as Taj head chef, Hemant Oberoi, the only character here not based on a composite. They and dozens of other nameless hotel staff take more than a couple bullets protecting the rich guests. It’s noble, but kind of stupid. But stupidity runs rampant among the guests. Instead of finding rooms and locking the doors until the Special Forces arrive, Maras’ characters aimlessly wander the halls and lobby, paying the ultimate price 90 percent of the time.



If nothing else, “Hotel Mumbai” drives home the point that if you are ever in a similar situation, find a good hiding place and stay there. Apparently, that’s what happened in real life, with a relatively minor death toll of 30 at the Taj. But for the film’s purposes, the foolhardiness rises exponentially to allow for a death count closer to 100, supposedly to up the intensity by keeping the guns firing almost non-stop.



Unlike Paul Greengrass’ similar, but infinitely better docudramas, “22 July” and “Captain Phillips,” Maras and his co-writer, John Collee (“Happy Feet,” “Master and Commander”), forego all attempts at character development, although it’s admirable that they’ve chosen not to portray the terrorists as soulless animals, but rather dumb sheep doing the bidding of their crazed superiors in the Lashkar-e-Taiba. In this case, the voice of “Brother Bull,” a jihadist speaking to his minions via earpieces, guiding them like robots, issuing instructions to hunt and kill while also filling their heads with bogus promises of money and tickets to “paradise.”



This leads to one of the film’s few instances of levity when Bull orders a terrorist to reach inside a dead woman’s bra to see if there is any ID or valuables. Given his young age, he breaks out in a cold sweat, worried Allah will strike him dead if he ever did such a thing. In another humorous segment, a terrorist samples a pastry. But as he chews, his partner tells him it contains pork, triggering a gag reflex. Only later, does he tell his friend he was joking.



What’s not humorous is the ineptitude of the Mumbai police, who are overpowered by the terrorists and ordered to stand back until the Special Forces arrive - from Delhi, 800 miles away. Maras does provide a couple of brave cops, who ignore orders by charging inside after growing fed up watching the carnage go unchecked. It’s sobering, but what “Hotel Mumbai” is really about is generating pulse-pounding thrills, which cinematographer Nick Remy Matthews delivers superbly with a huge assist from Maras and his co-editor Paul McNulty.



The result is a film that would make Hitchcock proud, but there’s no escaping the hinky feeling “Hotel Mumbai” leaves delineating acts of violence that brush up against gratuitous. Did I like it? Sort of. Do I recommend it? I’m not so certain. I guess it all depends on how you feel about this sort of movie, which takes real-life tragedies and circles them like vultures, hoping to make a buck feeding off the scraps. No doubt Maras and Collee did their due diligence, spending hours and hours interviewing survivors. But I doubt their motive is rooted in benevolence. So, it’s up to you. Go, if you must. But be prepared for the PTSD. It gets to you.



“Hotel Mumbai”

Cast includes Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Anupam Kher. (In English, Hindu and Urdu with English subtitles.)

(R for disturbing violence throughout, bloody images, and language.)

Grade: B