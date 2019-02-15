The day before a performance, Becky Stone is frantically studying.

She’s gathering additional, specific facts about the historical figure she’s portraying so she can answer the audiences’ specific questions.

“The Q and A is the hard prat,” Stone said. “People want to know specific dates and things. As a Chautauqua Scholar, you have to be able to answer those questions the way the character would.”

For 15 years, Stone has performed as key African American figures such as Pauli Murray, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and, now, Maya Angelou.

Stone will portray Angelou at Pueblo Community College’s Fortino Ballroom, 900 W. Orman Ave at 11 a.m. Tuesday and at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The events are free and open to the public.

For Stone, performing as these powerful women is an honor.

“They’re all heroes,” she said. “That’s one thing Chautauqua tries to do; tell the story of American heroes. All these ladies, in one way or another, have done something heroic.”

Stone graduated from Vassar College with a degree in drama.

While there, she fell in love with performing — mainly in a singing group. After college, she was recruited by the Chautauqua Scholarship storytelling program in South Carolina to perform as key African American figures.

The Chautauqua Scholars tell stories from the person’s life, highlighting the key struggles and successes. These stories illustrate the impact that people like Angelou have on society as a whole.

Stone began portraying Angelou in 2017, and had a year to develop the character.

“The very first thing that any scholar should do is read everything that person has written and everything they’ve written about themselves,” Stone said. “Then you move on to what other people have written about them.”

Next, Stone watched any footage she could find of the author. She searched YouTube footage of Angelou speaking and of interviews she gave.

Stone did everything she could to learn about Angelou, including reading her cookbook.

“She has one cookbook where every recipe is related to an anecdote from her life,” Stone said. “There’s one story I put into the presentation that I’ve only found in that cookbook. So, it was worth it to read it.”

While preparing to play Angelou, Stone admitted that she had a hard time liking her at first.

“I just found that she was making, in her life, such poor decisions,” Stone said. “I was reading and going, ‘No! No! Don’t do that! Why are you doing that?’ Then, she’d go ahead and do it."

As she continued to read and research, however, her love and admiration for Angelou grew.

She began to understand why her writing and words had such an impact on others.

“By the end, I loved her,” Stone said. “You love people as imperfect as they are. She was so wonderfully honest about who she was in her life in her ups and downs.

“She grew so much over her lifetime and shared that wisdom with so many people that I just grew to love her.”

Stone tries to convey her love on stage when she becomes Angelou.

She shares stories about her faults as well as her greatest strengths. Stone hopes to illustrate why Angelou is as importantl as she is.

“When I present her, I’m not as smart as Maya Angelou was, but I try to present her as intelligent and I try to carry myself with some of her arrogance and haughtiness that she has," Stone said. "But I also try to bring her warmth.

“She did amazing things.”

Through all of her performances, Stone hopes that people grow an appreciation and desire to learn American history.

She hopes that audiences will feel inspired by the stories she tells, as well as the question and answers session that follows.

“I hope people are inspired to begin to overcome difficulties in their own life and also to overcome some of the barriers between us as black and white, old and young, male and female," Stone said.

“I think Angelou’s poetry is wonderful and treats so many of those relations.”

llyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14