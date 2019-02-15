The week’s live entertainment, featuring Pueblo performers:

Applebee’s North, 3428 N. Elizabeth St.: Casey Brock, 9-11 p.m. Tuesday.

Applebee’s South, 4001 W. Northern Ave: Casey Brock, 9:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Broadway Tavern and Grill, 127 Broadway Ave.: Rick Black Band, 8:30 p.m. today; Carlos and the Boys, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Classic Q’s, 1715 S. Prairie Ave.: Bobby Dean, 9 p.m. today; 16th Element, 9 p.m. Saturday.



Club Ice, 2430 Lake Ave.: Carlos, Rudy and John, 2-6 p.m. Saturday.



Cosmopolitan Club, 311 Baystate Ave: Sonrisa, 8:30 p.m. today.



Coyote Grille, 5200 Nature Center Road: open mic with Rolling River, 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

Eagles Aerie 145, 1615 S. Prairie Ave.: Hi Fidelity, 7:30 p.m. today.



International Dance Club, 2422 Busch Ave. Colorado Springs: The Atomic Fireballs, 7 p.m. Saturday.



Mill Hill Saloon, 1668 S. 21st St., Colorado Springs: The Atomic Fireballs, 8 p.m. today.



Park East, 720 Goodnight Ave.: Steele Street, 6:30 p.m. today; Blue Pepper, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Greg Creager, 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Riverside, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road: The Barnburners, 9 p.m. Saturday; open mic variety jam hosted by CDR, 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Senate, 219 S. Grand Ave.: Christian Jaquez, 7 p.m. today; CL Harrington, 6 p.m. Saturday; Social Shuffle, 6:30 p.m. and open mic, 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Steel City Eagles, 704 Elmhurst Place: Carlos, John and Rich, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Carlos and the Boys, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday..

Veterans Tavern, 315 E. Northern Ave.: Crull and the Gang, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

VFW Post 5812, 127 E. Spaulding Ave., Pueblo West:MoonRiders, 7-11 p.m. today.

Walter's Brewery and Taproom, 126 Oneida St.: Tom Munch, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Wine Down by the River, 105 S. Union Ave.: Gorgeous Noise, 8-11 p.m. today; Coyote Moon, 8-11 p.m. Saturday.



— Night Life information may be sent to life@chieftain.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Submissions cannot be accepted by phone.