Colorado has become a growing haven for homeless for a variety of reasons.

Some attribute the state’s popularity to the legalization of marijuana. Another factor that makes the state a desired destination is the Medicaid for all law enacted by the state Legislature.

Pueblo, in particular, has become a popular spot for the homeless. The city’s temperate climate and a population that is generous to panhandlers make it especially attractive.

“They call it ‘Oz,’” said one Pueblo official who works with the homeless.

The influx of homeless has created problems in the city. Social services are taxed. Waiting lists for services are as long as 20 years for individuals with special needs. Worse, there is just no place for the homeless to go.

Pueblo police chase them into the county. Pueblo County deputies chase them back.

How bad is the situation?

Even the local homeless shelter is having a hard time finding a permanent home.

As critical as locating a permanent home for a homeless shelter may be, it is not a solution to the homeless problem.

There is at least a partial solution, however. Just ask Tammy Kainz.

The Pueblo West woman began ministering to the homeless in 2017. Her approach is different. Kainz doesn't offer a hand out. What she proffers is a hand up.

“There are some homeless who don’t want to work and who would rather live on the street,” Kainz said. “But for those who want to work, want to end their addictions, we offer support and help.”

Kainz, her husband Lonny and son Donavan, have devoted their time and resources to helping as many people as they can through Crazy Faith Street Ministry.

They’ve been successful, too. In the past 18 months, Kainz, through the ministry, has helped 57 individuals get off the streets and into better, safer housing situations.

“If somebody doesn’t want to be homeless, we want to help them,” Kainz said. “Nobody should be without a home.”

Here are some stories of individuals who have been helped by Crazy Faith Street Ministry.

Scotty Campbell

Scotty Campbell, 40, grew up in Pueblo and worked in California as a heavy equipment operator.

After being laid off, he moved to Washington state where he again got work operating heavy equipment.

Campbell’s life illustrates how fine the line is between living a normal life and becoming homeless, all it took to derail Campbell was one DUI.

“When I got in trouble with the law, I spent considerable time in jail,” Campbell said. “Once I got out of jail, I lost my job, the man I was staying with also was my boss, so I lost my house. I lost my car and ended up on the beach in Washington.”

Campbell called his dad, who lived in Pueblo, and was invited to return home.

“I struggled to find work,” Campbell said. “After a while of trying to find work and feeling depressed, I started drinking a little heavier. And once you look for a job for a long time and you can’t find it, you keep getting the same results. You ask yourself, ‘Why keep trying?’”

Campbell was giving up, but he didn’t know it.

“I slowly fell down this hole. By the time I looked up and noticed I was in a hole, I couldn’t see daylight, it was so deep,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s drinking and depression led him to the streets, where he spent the next seven or eight years.

“I lived on Fountain Creek or just wherever I had to,” Campbell said. “Sometimes, you’d get your camp stolen. There is a carpet place by the soup kitchen. If worse came to worse, I would roll up in a piece of carpet and that was that.”

How bad was living on the street?

“When you consider jail time a vacation from the streets, it’s pretty bad,” Campbell said. “Who considers jail vacation? If we had warrants, we’d try to go all summer without getting caught. Once it got colder, you’d go fishing, hoping you’d get caught.”

Campbell said he didn’t like the Salvation Army’s warming center, so he came up with an idea.

“I told my friend, ‘Let’s go to the liquor store and buy a traveler of vodka. Then let’s walk over to detox and tell them we’re drunk.’ Who goes to detox just to get out of the weather?”

Eventually, however, life on the street got old.

“When you’re addicted to alcohol, you’re either going to be sick or you’re going to be well,” Campbell said. “I got to the point where I said, ‘I’m done with this. I cannot live like this.’”

Campbell had met Kainz months before, so he approached her.

“Tammy said, “Scotty, do you want treatment?’ I said, ‘I’ll do whatever.’”

“I don’t want to say I hit rock bottom,” Campbell said. “I crawled around on rock bottom. I hit rock bottom and stayed there for a while.”

Kainz helped set Campbell up at Teen Challenge in New Mexico, a drug and alcohol rehab center. The organization provides a 12-month program.

“The 30-day programs don’t work so good,” Campbell said. “They say it takes up to 30 days to kick withdrawals. It can take a year for you to kick alcohol. It (30-day programs) will get you detoxed. It won’t do anything for the long term.”

Once released, Campbell returned home. He now has been sober for a year, and his life has turned around.

“It opened so many doors for me,” Campbell said. “I’ve got a better relationship with everyone. After I became sober, I fixed so many relationships. I’ve built trust. My dad trusts me to do things now that I wouldn’t have trusted myself with before.”

Campbell credits Kainz for helping him see the light.

“I was in such a deep hole, I didn’t see the daylight,” Campbell said. “I didn’t see where the first step was.”

“That’s where we show them the steps,” Kainz said.

Campbell loves his new life.

“I don’t even want to say 100 percent,” Campbell said. “I don’t think there’s a measurable amount to how much better I feel. My only regret is not doing it sooner.”

Cody Miller

It’s hard to look at Cody Miller’s life and not shed a tear. He basically was raised in shelters, according to records Kainz dug up on him.

The 20-year-old, who suffered from a low-functioning form of autism, was born and grew up in Texas to a dysfunctional family.

“He’s been in shelters with his family since he was 2 years old,” Kainz said.

Miller’s parents abandoned him to foster care. He aged out of foster care in Texas and was left to fend for himself on the streets.

A couple headed to Pueblo for the marijuana coaxed Miller into giving them some gas money and carted him along on their trip. Once here, however, they left and Miller found himself alone and, once again, abandoned.

Kainz began talking to Miller during her ministry’s weekly lunch in the park.

“It took a couple of weeks before I realized he had a learning disability,” Kainz said.

Once Kainz figured out what was going on with Miller, she went to work.

“I had to help him get his ID and Social Security Card,” Kainz said. “I took him to doctors’ appointments to help him get disability aid.”

It took her months to go through all the paperwork. Because of Miller’s condition, he couldn’t give them much help in locating his parents or even telling them where he was born.

Adding to the difficulties was Miller’s natural distrust of people. Because of his time on the streets and the number of times the adults in his life had left him in the lurch, he wasn’t readily trusting of anyone.

“Cody functions at the level of an 8-year-old and likely wouldn’t have lasted on the streets too long if we hadn’t stepped in,” Kainz said.

Miller never would have been able to navigate the paperwork on his own. And even with Kainz doing the legwork, it was nearly impossible for him to get the help he needs.

Eventually, Kainz found a home for Cody with John Valdez and Alex LeDoux.

“If he had what it took to navigate the system, there would have been a 20-year waiting list to get into a home like he is in now,” Kainz said.

Now, though, Miller has a home and he’s getting used to his new surroundings.

“We’ll help him get to wherever he wants to be,” LeDoux said. “He’s a good kid. He just needed a chance, to be stable. To be in a home where he knows he can come home and learn to be in a house.”

“To this day, he still thinks he can still live on the streets if he wants,” Valdez said. “But we tell him, if you are homeless, where are you going to get the help? That’s where he says, ‘Whoa.’ He realizes he’s getting the help he needs.”

“It’s not an easy job,” LeDoux said. “We know his history. It breaks our heart.”

Mary Riccillo

Mary Riccillo was a college graduate, married and working at a pre-school at the University of Denver when her life was turned upside down.

Within the span of two weeks, her husband kicked her out of their house and she lost her job. Her problems compounded from there.

Riccillo moved back to Pueblo and lived with her father, but struggled to find work. Her father was diagnosed with liver cancer and died. Soon after, Riccillo’s sister kicked her out of her father’s house, and she began living on the streets.

While Riccillo was homeless, she suffered from intestinal cancer and was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She underwent treatment for the cancer and had the benign tumor removed. The removal of the tumor made for a drastic change for the better in Riccillo.

Her behavior had been erratic before the tumor was removed, and doctors said she had probably suffered with it for 10 to 15 years. So, it's possible the tumor played a role in the breakup of her marriage and the loss of her job.

Riccillo met Greg Howell, a former homeless man, who has taken her in. He owns a trailer where they live and does some mechanical work to earn money.

Riccillo currently is undergoing treatment for the intestinal cancer, which has returned. Her goal is to return to work, and, perhaps, prove something to herself and her family.

“When I was living with my father, he set up an appointment for me to take a test at the mill for a secretary’s job,” Riccillo said. “I went, but I failed three of the five sections. My dad was really mad. He thought I had failed on purpose.

“He never talked to me after that and at the end, he couldn’t talk, so I never made up with him,” Riccillo said. “I’m hoping with what I’m doing now, I’ll be able to make it up to my dad.”

mspence@chieftain.com,

Twitter: @MSpenceSpts