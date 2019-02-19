Chest pain comes in many different forms. Although most of us are familiar with what heart burn and indigestion feel like, these can be symptoms of something more serious. It is hard to know when to call 911 for help when you are experiencing chest pain.

Call immediately if:

You are not sure if it is chest pain or something more serious call. It is always better call and get checked out than not.

Any time the chest pain radiates such as to the neck, or arms.

You are having shortness of breath or pain gets worse with breathing.

You have dizziness or feel like passing out. Never try to drive if you feel like this.

You notice a fast or irregular pulse.

When you call into 911, the dispatcher will ask several questions until the medical professionals get with you. Be sure to let them know what the chest pain feels like, using words like dull and squeezing or sharp and stabbing, and if the pain radiates anywhere. Also, let the dispatcher know any medication you are taking. The dispatchers will give this information to the responders and it will help them when they do get to you. If you or someone you know experiences chest pain, call 911 immediately, minutes can save lives. For more information contact your physician.





— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment