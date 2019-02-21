In 1919, jobs at the U.S. Post Office were handled by men — and only men.

That changed, thanks perhaps, to the determined efforts of a young Pueblo woman.

“Pueblo woman becomes first woman railway mail clerk,” read a headline in the Feb. 20 issue of The Pueblo Chieftain.

“Jeanette Leiser receives an appointment from Post Office Department and now awaits orders,” the story read.

She may have been the first woman appointed to a position as a mail clerk, but it was clear The Chieftain didn’t know for sure and hedged a little in its telling of the story.

“Miss Jeanette Leiser, the decidedly pretty and undoubtedly talented daughter of Joseph Leiser, 106 Spring Street, has been appointed a railway mail clerk. She probably is the first of her sex to be appointed to that department of civil service.

“To lead the USA in any role is no small distinction this Pueblo girl is refreshingly modest regarding the incident. She positively refuses to discover anything particularly unusual in the fact that she is the first woman to enter that great branch of government.”

How the appointment came about was the amazing thing about the story. Leiser may or may not have been the first woman appointed to be a railway mail clerk, but she likely is the one that planted the seed in the postmaster’s mind.

“The idea for applying for a position as railway mail clerk occurred to her last fall when she was debating between attending college or obtaining employment,” The Chieftain story said. “She went to the Postmaster Bellsfield.

“’I think I would like to become a railway mail clerk,’ Miss Leiser promptly advised the official.

‘I commend your spirit,’ said the Postmaster, ‘but your petticoats bar you. Only members of the alleged sterner sex can qualify for positions in that branch of service.’

“‘Oh, is that so?’ replied Miss Leiser. “Well maybe the postoffice department will change its ruling and in that event will you let me know?’

Apparently, Leiser’s words didn’t fall on deaf ears.

“The Postmaster promised and peculiarly within a few weeks or the latter part of October, General Burleson announced men and women might apply for positions at terminals. She went to the post office yesterday and concluded the finishing details which has made her the first of her sex, perhaps, in the United States to become a railway mail attache.”

Rude reception

Imagine going to a wedding and having a good time, only to have the evening spoiled when discovering upon leaving that thieves had stolen a tire off your car or parts of your engine had been removed?

What drag, right? It happened to three individuals, according to a story in the Feb. 15 Chieftain.

“Three went to a wedding and couldn’t get away,” read the headline.

“What would you think if you left your Ford standing out in the street for a few hours while you went to a wedding and when you came out to crank up the old bus discovered that you were shy one left hind wheel, one tire case and one set of tools? Such was the experience reported to the police by Mr. Driscoll last night and that wasn’t all.

“E.N. Noe, 10 ½ Block O, attended the same wedding and when he tried to start his car he wondered why the gas and spark weren’t able to get together. On investigating he discovered that his timer had been removed and that a brown lap robe, the rear cushion and a set of tools were also missing.

“H.J. Collett found some thing radically wrong with his car which always had been known to perform in a satisfactory manner. He found that the timer had been extracted, along with some rims.

“The wedding occurred early in the evening at 812 W. 11th Street and the missing parts of the machines are supposed to have been spirited away between 8:30 and 9:30 o’clock.”

Police investigated the thefts, but had no suspects, according to the story.

“It wasn’t known if the stolen items were taken as a prank or if the work was done by professional thieves,” the story said.

Advances in farming

A big story in the Feb. 16 Chieftain was the move from horse-powered to machine-powered farming.

“Pueblo farmers are buying tractors,” the headline said.

“Local dealers claim that business in tractors is showing much increase.

“One dealer says he has sold forty or fifty substitutes for horses in the last three months. Since the farming world is being advanced to a motor power basis of operation; since the tractor is being made the utility machine on the farm and to do road service – even working the roads over which it travels — tractor manufacturing is growing to be one of the chief farm implement industries.”

Flu numbers down

After a brief spike, the number of Spanish influenza cased began to drop again, a situation city health officials were only too eager to tout.

“Records show influenza is certainly decreasing,” read the headline in the Feb. 16 Chieftain.

“Only two cases of Spanish influenza were reported to the health department yesterday and the quarantine was removed from one home.

“Records maintained by the health department show that the epidemic is satisfactorily subsiding. Only 94 cases of the disease were reported to the health officers in the first fifteen days of February. There were 325 cases reported in the first fifteen days of January. For the month of January there were a total of 650 cases reported and if the present rate of new cases continues there will have been approximately 200 cases reported in February a decrease of 450 cases.”

There were 48 deaths caused by influenza in January.

Sad fate

Remember the old TV series “M*A*S*H” when Maj. Henry Burns’ tour of duty was up and he left the base to fly home? Burns didn’t make it. During that episode’s closing scene, the doctors were in surgery when Radar, the company clerk, came in and read a report that Burns’ plane had been shot down and there were no survivors.

The twist in the plot was done for drama. Yet, something similar occurred to a Pueblo soldier. This time, there was little drama, just sadness.

“Pueblo Yank drowns on way home,” read a headline in the Feb. 17 issue of the Chieftain.

Arthur Murray, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Murray, 2126 Pine Street was drowned in the English Channel when the boat on which he was going from France to England was wrecked by an explosion which killed 115 men. The accident occurred January 24.

“Young Murray was 23 years old and was a member of Company A 38th Engineers. He was on his way home to the United States when the accident occurred. Word of the accident reached his parents early last week. The soldier had enlisted in the military service October 28, 1917, and was sent to France in February 1918 and had been in that country nearly a year.

“He saw service in the battle zone and was considered one of the bravest boys in his company and commanded the honor and respect not only of his comrades but of his superior officers as well.”

Lake Clara claims a victim

Young boys, playing near an icy lake. One of them drowns. It’s an old story. But a far-too frequent one.

“Six year old boy drowns in lake at Mineral Palace Park,” read a headline in the Feb. 18 Chieftain.

“Raymond Hardesty, age six years, son of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Hardesty 301 Sixth Street was drowned yesterday afternoon when he slipped into Lake Clara, Mineral Palace Park, and was held under the water by the ice for ten minutes. Two playmates escaped a similar fate. The accident occurred at 4:30 o’clock.”

How young Hardesty ended up in the water remained a mystery at presstime. Some witnesses said the boys fell in on their own. Another report said an older boy pushed Hardesty into the water.

“The youngster was playing with two other boys about the same age on a fringe of ice around the edge of the lake,” the story said. “Just how the Hardesty boy fell into the water was difficult to tell last night. One of the playmates is said to have informed other persons that while the three of them were playing on the ice, a larger boy rushed down the bank of the lake with his arms outstretched and pushed them all into the water. Other persons declare that the ice broke under the Hardesty boy’s feet and in trying to save himself pulled the other two boys into the water.

“At any rate all three boys went in. The Hardesty boy was pinned under the surface of the ice and drowned before he could be pulled out.”

Civil Service flap

The battle in the state legislature over the civil service remained unresolved. However, steps were taken to bring the issue to a close.

“Civil service bill takes another step to second reading,” read a headline in the Feb. 19 Chieftain.

“The house of representatives passed on second reading a bill by Representative Lambert providing a civil service commission provided for by the amendment adopted in November. The bill provides for three commissioners with salaries of $3,000 a year. It also exempts members of the utilities commission, the industrial board members and certain judiciary officials from the competitive examinations provided for by the amendment.’

The rest of the civil service workers were out of luck. The amendment called for all civil service employs to retest for their jobs. If they failed to pass, they would be replaced by individuals whose scores ranked at the top of the eligible list.

Beulah news

This brief item is typical of reports listed daily in The Chieftain back in 1919.

“Frank Herrick sent a truck load of hogs to Pueblo last Monday. One hog slipped on the ice while being loaded and broke both hind legs. Another broke a leg while being unloaded at the packing house,” the report in the Feb. 20 Chieftain said.

More news from the front

World War I had been over for more than two months and word of those wounded, killed or missing was still trickling home. To make matters worse, letters written as far back as the fall from soldiers at the front were still being delivered. Some of them carried conflicting news.

“Leslie Jones hurt by shell splinter,” read a story in the Feb. 20 Chieftain.

“Word has been received from the war department by Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Jones, 1531 Lake Ave., stating that their son Leslie Jones was wounded Sept. 22, and that as a result his right hand had been necessarily amputated. The parents are in some doubt as to the authenticity of this report as they received a letter from him written December 23 and to all appearances it was written with his right hand.

“On Oct. 19 he wrote stating that while driving a truck a shell had exploded near him, a splinter severing an artery in his wrist. He did not mention the fact that an amputation had been necessary.

“Jones was 21 years of age and enlisted at the beginning of the war. He left the United States for France July 6 with a headquarters company of the Sixth Division.”

Wedding bells ring again

“Wedding interrupted by arrest of couple will now be finished,” read a headline in the Feb. 21 Chieftain.

“The journey of Philip Leon and Elza Chavez to the hymeneal alter which was interrupted Nov. 23 last year by the couple being arrested and thrown into jail may now be resumed insofar as the law is concerned for they were freed by a jury of 12 men in district court last evening.

“The couple was arrested after they were found in possession of a fur muff and shawl that had been reported stolen from the Dorenbach fur establishment.

“The couple told police that while in the store, they were told by a Felix Gamboa not to purchase the items they were examining because he could get them a better price.

“They later purchased items from Gamboa. However, the items turned out to be stolen, and the couple arrested. After a jury heard their story, they were acquitted.

“Gamboa, on charges of theft remains in jail denying all charges.”

