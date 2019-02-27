The strawberry is a fantastically tasty food that masquerades as a berry. But who cares? Whatever they are, strawberries are delicious.

Since today is National Strawberry Day, let’s take a closer look at this berry/fruit:

1. Strawberries aren’t berries at all, they are considered by botantists to be their own separate fruit.

2. Strawberries are members of the rose family.

3. Belgium has a museum dedicated to the strawberry.

4. The ancient Romans thought strawberries has medicinal powers to cure depression, kidney stones, and a sore throat.

5. California produces nearly 80% of America’s strawberries.

6. Strawberries are the only fruit that wear their seeds on the outside. The average berry is adorned with some 200 of them. No wonder it only takes one bite to get seeds stuck in your teeth.

7. The strawberry plant is a perennial. This means if you plant one now, it will come back next year and the following and the year after that. It may not bear fruit immediately, but once it does, it will remain productive for about five years.

8. Americans eat an average of three-and-a-half pounds of fresh strawberries each per year. It’s closer to five pounds if you count frozen ones.

9. In a study, more than half of nine-year-olds picked strawberries as their favorite fruit. They’re nature’s candy!

10. Native Americans ate strawberries long before European settlers arrived. As spring’s first fruit, they were a treat, eaten freshly picked or baked into cornbread.

11. Sex and strawberries? In France, where they’re believed to be an aphrodisiac, strawberries are served to newlyweds at traditional wedding breakfasts in the form of a creamy sweet soup.

12. Strawberries contain high levels of nitrate. This has been shown to increase blood and oxygen flow to the muscles. Research suggests that people who load up on strawberries before exercising have greater endurance and burn more calories.

13. To store fresh strawberries, wash them and cut the stem away. However, if you plan to keep them in the fridge for a few days, wait until before you eat them to clean them. Rinsing them speeds up spoiling.

14. Strawberries can also be pickled. Especially when picked green or unripe. If your berries are overripe, make jam!

Foodrepublic.com

TODAY’S RECIPES

Strawberry cobbler

½ cup white sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup water

3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons margarine

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter

¾ cup half-and-half cream

¼ cup margarine

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 2 quart baking dish with margarine.

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, water, and strawberries. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick and hot. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish. Dot with 2 tablespoons margarine.

In a bowl, combine flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar, baking powder, and salt. Blend in the 3 tablespoons butter. Stir in cream. Mixture should be soft. When you spoon dough onto the berries, it will probably sink to the bottom. Just try to spread as well as you can. Don't worry, it comes out good.

Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven. When the cobbler is almost done, mix the 1/4 cup margarine and 1/4 cup brown sugar, and heat them in a saucepan or in the microwave (whichever is easier for you). When the topping is heated, brush it on the top of the cobbler and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes.

Allrecipes.com

Jesse and Steve’s fresh strawberry cake

Cake:

½ cup butter, softened

1 ¼ cups turbinado sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons sour cream

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup mashed strawberries

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Icing:

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

¼ cup toasted slivered almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter and the turbinado sugar. Add the eggs, and beat for 1 minute. Stir in the vanilla and salt.

In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream and the baking soda until the baking soda has dissolved. Add the sour cream mixture and the flour to the egg mixture. Beat well, then stir in the mashed strawberries.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until top springs back when lightly touched.

While cake is cooling, make the icing: Cream together 2 tablespoons butter and confectioners' sugar. Add the milk, lemon juice, and lemon zest, and beat until smooth. Spread icing on warm (not hot!) cake, and sprinkle with slivered almonds.

Allrecipes.com