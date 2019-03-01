The Pueblo German American Club will present its annual Fasching Winter Karneval from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Spirit House, 611 N. Main St.

Fasching is similar to Mardi Gras and will feature music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

At 9 p.m. a men's wheelbarrow race and women's hula hoop contest will take place. At 10 p.m. the annual costume contest will award prizes in Best of Show for men, women and couples; scariest; funniest; sexiest; and most creative.

Fasching means "the foolish season" in German and begins the 11th day of November 11 at exactly 11 minute after 11 a.m. The season ends on Shrove Tuesday, often referred to as Fat Tuesday (the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday).

The tradition of Fasching dates back to medieval times. During Karneval season, common people were able to "live it up" and "talk back to their rulers."

To avoid persecution, commoners wore mass and disguises.

There were parades, dances and balls filled with comical skits.

Tickets to Fasching are $10 and all proceeds go toward scholarships.

For more information, visit Pueblo German American Club on Facebook or call 565-7727.

— Luke Lyons