GraceMode to host

3rd annual banquet

The ministry of GraceMode will host its third annual banquet at 6 p.m. today at El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave.

Reservations may still be made by calling 719-406-0627 or by visiting The Greatest Gift and Scripture Supply Store.

Tickets are $20 but senior pastors are invited as guests of the ministry. Please RSVP if possible.



Menudo breakfast

at Mount Carmel

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 421 Clark St., will host its monthly Menudo Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Menu includes menudo, huevos rancheros, hot cakes, burritos and pastries.

Sunday Night Alive

at Abundant Life

Abundant Life Ministries, 1001 Constitution Road, will present "Sunday Night Alive," at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The program is free and open to the public. It will include free gift give-a-ways and free new clothing items, as well as presentations by the Parables in Motion Drama Company, One Way Youth Drama Brigade, the Abundant Life Praise Dance Team, Psalm 149 Kids Praise Dance Crew, and the Praise Town Kids, as well as live music and soloists.

For more information, or to register for gifts, call 546-1522.

Ash Wednesday service

at First Congregational

First Congregational Church, 228 W. Evans Ave., starts its Lenten journey with an Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The public is invited to join us on Wednesdays for our Lenten soup and bread luncheons at noon on March 13, 20, 27, April 3 and 10.

A speaker from the community will talk on topics such as veterans for peace, foster grandparents, genealogy and alternative energy.

Donations of single serve, microwaveable nonperishable items for the church food pantry would be welcome.

Young Life 20th

anniversary party

Reservations for the Young Life 20th anniversary celebration close on Wednesday.

For those interested in attending should go to ylpueblo@comcast.net.

The celebration will be held Friday at the 4-H Auditorium on the Colorado State Fairgrounds. An open house will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. featuring light appetizers, desserts, complimentary mini-bar. The feature presentation titled "Past. Present. Future" will begin at 6 p.m.

Young Life is an organization that invites kids to follow Christ, care for them regardless of their response, and change lives in the process. it runs a variety of programs for youth, including programs for young mothers and summer camps.

The anniversary celebration will highlight stories of changed lives and say thanks to the community for making the past 20 years possible.

K of C

fish fries

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 4286 at Christ the King Church will hold fish fry dinners (fried or baked) during Lent at Christ the King Hall, 1708 Horshoe Drive.

The first dinner will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, following dinners will be held March 15, 22, 29 and April 5 and 12.

Cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Dinners include drinks and desserts.

'Sound of Soul'

set for Friday



The public is invited to a "Sound of Soul" at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 West 15th St., 7 p.m. Friday.

The session is sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, which is a group that provides a spiritual toolkit to help individuals experience the spirit of God.

Attendees will participate in a 20-minute "Sound of Soul" group contemplation featuring: "HU (pronounced hue), A Love Song To God." to be followed by discussion and fellowship. Discussion will begin with the question, "What is Spiritual Freedom?"

For additional information, email, sound.of.soul.pueblo@gmail.com or visit eckankar.org.

Men's fellowship

breakfast March 9

Men's breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. March 9 at at Agape Fellowship, 611 Broadway Ave.

All men are welcome.

Cripple Creek bus

set for Saturday

St. Francis Xavier Altar Society is sponsoring a bus to Cripple Creek on Saturday leaving the church parking lot, 1725 Spruce St., at 9 a.m. and departing from the Midnight Rose at 4 p.m.

Cost is $24.

For information and reservations please call Rita @ 561-1887.

Workshop set for

Greatest Gift

Drama workshop for processing life experiences conducted by the Rev. Margaret Wright from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 9 at The Greatest Gift and Scripture Supply, 505 N. Grand Ave.

Wright is currently writing a book on using creative arts to promote healing.

The workshop is free of charge.

