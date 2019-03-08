The Pueblo Symphony Orchestra doesn’t just produce high quality concerts throughout the year.

PSO, celebrating its 90th anniversary, also does its part to help the community.

“I don’t think people understand that we’re so fortunate to have a symphony for 90 years that has done things that it has done,” June King, executive director and symphony musician, said.

Since 2001 PSO has performed outreach concerts for retirement homes and schools, as well as created several education programs to help local children.

As districts began cutting budgets to arts and music programs, the symphony decided it needed to do something.

One such program is bringing every fourth grader in Pueblo County to an annual concert at Hoag Hall on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo.

The concert originally brought in around 1,800 students.

Now, there are over 2,400 students who attend. In fact, there are almost too many kids to house at Hoag.

“It’s a sweet problem to have,” Jacob Chi, conductor for the symphony said.

“We may have to add more concerts,” King added. “Or, get a bigger venue.”

In addition to the concert, the Symphony has a program in which a middle school student, their parents and their music teacher can attend a concert.

For high schoolers and college students, a workshop is hosted by the guest artist attending the monthly symphony concert.

The outreach is a key component for what the symphony does.

King said she feels it’s important for music and arts to be appreciated and showcased in our community.

“Studies have proven that kids who are involved in music, or arts of some kind, do better in school,” she said. “It’s important that they have access to things like the symphony and classical music.”

For more on the symphony, visit pueblosymphony.com.

llyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14