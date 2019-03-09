The shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church has a pair of anniversaries coming up and a group of its members are planning to honor them with a commemorative book.

The church itself, located at 300 Goodnight Ave., was opened in 1949, so 2019 marks the church’s 70th anniversary.

The original church building was slated for expansion, but when it was discovered that the foundation wouldn’t withstand the additions, it was torn down and the current church building, with its unique architecture, was opened in 1994. So, this year marks the new church building’s 25th anniversary.

The parish anniversary book will be titled “A Shower of Roses.” The church is taking pre-publication orders. Each copy is $40. For those who live out of town or would like a copy shipped to a different address, that cost is $8. Checks should be made out to “Shrine of St. Therese Church — Anniversary Book” and mailed to the church. Or, those interested can contact the church office for orders. Books will be delivered the last two weeks of September.

The 88-page anniversary book will be hardbound and will serve as a historical record of the church, its pastors, the two orders of sisters, its deacons and laity, its church groups, its school, members and life as a member of the parish.

It promises to be an interesting and fun read for parishioners.

Here are some interesting facts that some parishioners know, but others may not, a couple of them help explain the church's design:

The first bishop of the Pueblo Diocese, Joseph C. Willging, promised St. Therese after visiting the Carmel in Lisieux, France, that he would build a shrine in her honor.

The design of the current church is taken from the architecture around the original Shrine of St. Therese in France. G. Luis Castillo, architect, Drew Bacigalupa, liturgical designer, and Monsignor Joseph P. McGuinness visited the Lisieux Carmel in France in 1988. Castillo made drawings of the original buildings at the Carmel, including the Focal Tower, Baptismal Tower, Eucharistic Tower, skylight in the Shrine and Cloister areas to use in designing the new church.

The first cornerstone to the Shrine of St. Therese was laid Jan. 2, 1949. The corner stones to both buildings were laid on the Shrine side of the cloister area in 1994.

Monsignor Joseph F. Warnat, first pastor, was an artist and designer. He conceptualized the backdrop of the altar and designed the communion rail.

