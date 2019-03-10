For the 49th year, the Pueblo Art Guild will showcase artwork created by middle and high school kids across Pueblo County.

The annual Student Art Show will feature 152 works of art by students in Pueblo City Schools (D60) and Pueblo School District 70.

And, for the second-consecutive year, PAG will present cash prizes for first, second and third place in each category, cash for Best of Show and special awards.

With the help of several sponsors, and the PAG’s ingenuity, the guild has been able to provide cash prizes.

“Up until these last few years, we didn’t have much money to give out for cash prizes,” Bob Labenberg, PAG president, said. “Our past treasurer, Anne Rinaldo, said ‘why don’t we just solicit for donations.’ And that’s what we did.”

Last year the Pueblo Art Guild awarded $1,035 in prizes. This year it will award $1,435.

In addition, 25 to 30 special awards will be given to students celebrating the various mediums of art.

From paintings to photography, to pottery to drawings, students’ work will be on display at the gallery located in Mineral Palace Park, 1501 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday thru Sunday.

“The kids seem to be really excited about it,” Labenberg said. “We did the show intake last weekend and we re-hung it on Monday. When we opened on Wednesday, we had kids with their parents come in to see their work hung.

“They get pretty excited about it.”

Every student that enters has his or her artwork displayed. They’re also invited to attend the awards reception which is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the gallery.

Awards are presented, refreshments are served, and most of all, students get to participate in a reception that is just like a professional gallery.

“To see them come in with their parents, especially on reception night, it’s a big deal for them just as it is for us,” Labenberg said.

The president, and long-time guild member explained that PAG’s purpose to promote art in the community.

The guild offers a venue for their work to be displayed as well as a place to learn more about art.

“The purpose of the art guild is promoting art and teaching students as much as we can,” Labenberg said. “We do eight other shows a year. It includes people who are just starting out up to some members who are really, really good and have been doing it for a long time.”

Each show averages around two student entries.

This is encouraging for Labenberg, who said he hopes younger artists will continue to enter shows.

He also said the work these students enter is high-caliber.

“The judges see the work kids submit and they’re really impressed with it,” Labenberg said. “We really want to encourage young people to express themselves that way.”

Pueblo Art Guild works hard to put on a quality show for students. They put as much effort into the Student Show as the other eight.

A group of people work on the show from start to finish, ensuring its quality.

“We have a big group of people who do the intake for the show and another group comes in and re-hangs the show after it’s judged,” Labenberg said. “Then, they make it look all pretty throughout the gallery.

“It’s amazing.”

For the same reason, the guild has worked hard to procure sponsorships.

Sponsors include the Pueblo County Commissioners, National Association of Letter Carriers, Legacy Bank, SunWest Credit Union, American Legion Aux. Post 2, Pueblo Government Federal Credit Union, the Southside Walmart, Steel City Artworks, Gold Dust Saloon, King Soopers South Side, Acme Cleaners, Target, Oreskovich Dental,McDonald’s South and Little Caesar’s Pizza Southside..

“Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to give out the prizes we do,” Labenberg said. “We also give out some art supplies to raffle winners at the end of the reception.”

For more on the Pueblo Art Guild, visit its Facebook page or visit puebloartguild.weebly.com.

