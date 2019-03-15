Heralded as a modern day Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Moors and McCumber will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The folk duo comprised of James Moors and Kort McCumber met in 2005 and have toured North American extensively and also have toured Ireland.

The strength of the duo is their undeniable chemistry and their ability to play multiple instruments.

Tickets to the show are $20 or $16 for arts center members.

To purchase, or for more information, visit sdc-arts.org.

No. 2: George Lopez will present his one-hour comedy special "The Wall" at 7 p.m. today at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place.

Lopez, known for his standup as well as the "Gorge Lopez" show which ran for six seasons, mixes political humor with material inspired by his Mexican-American upbringing.

The comedian has starred in many films and has filmed three HBO comedy specials including "The Wall" in August 2017.

No. 3: Blo Back Gallery will host jazz trio Hi Happy at 4 p.m. Sunday at the gallery located at 131 Spring St.

The New Mexico ensemble performs progressive jazz mixed with unique techniques and experimental methods.

Tickets are $8.

For more information, visit blobackgallery.com.

No. 4: Three new films hit theaters today.

The computer animated "Wonder Park" stars Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, Ken Jeong and John Oliver and tells the story of an amusement park where the creative imagination of June comes to life.

The film is rated PG and is now playing.

In "Five Feet Apart" two teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet and fall in love. The only problem, they're both in quarantine and cannot be closer than five feet apart.

The movie is rated PG-13.

Lastly, John Goodman, Vera Farmiga and Machine Gun Kelly star in "Captive State."

Set in a Chicago neighborhood in the future, an alien force has occupied the neighborhood. "Captive State" explores both the human and alien side of the conflict.

The film is rated PG-13 and is now playing.

For showtimes, and more information, visit cinemark.com.

— Luke Lyons