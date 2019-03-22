Comedy titans Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will perform at Red Rocks on Aug. 9.

Chappelle began performing standup in the late 80s and 90s before finding success in the mid 90s.

His fame reached new heights in 2003 when he debuted "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central. The sketch comedy show ran for three years and was known for its edgy, witty commentary and American culture and race relations.

In addition, Chappelle has recorded several specials including HBO's "Killing 'Em Softly," "Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits," "and "Dave Chappelle: Equanimity."

The Ohio resident has also won an Emmy for hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2016, and has appeared in more than 20 films including "Half Baked," "A Star is Born" and "Blue Streak."

Like Chappelle, Stewart is known for witty, socially conscious comedy.

Stewart, a standup comedian who began working in the 80s, is best known for hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" from 1999-2016.

The show is one of the longest running programs on cable TV, thanks in part to Stewart's clever writing and delivery.

He's also starred in several films including "Big Daddy," the aforementioned "Half Baked," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "Death to Smoochy."

In 2014, he made his directorial debut with the film "Rosewater."

Tickets for the show are on sale at livenation.com or AXS.com.

Also announced this week, Colorado favorites Dirty Heads will make its annual pilgrimage to Red Rocks, stopping by Morrison on July 9.

The reggae, ska, hip hop, alternative band formed in Huntington Beach, Calif. in 2006 and hit mainstream success in 2008 with the release of its first album, "Any Port in a Storm."

The band's popularity soared in 2012 with the release of "Cabin by the Sea" which featured hits like "Spread Too Thin" and "Dance All Night."

Since then, Dirty Heads have built a steady following, and is known for other tracks such as "Lay Me Down," "Vacation," "That's All I Need" and "My Sweet Summer."

Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Announced this week: Manic Focus, 7:15 p.m. April 26, Ogden Theatre, AXS.com; The Black Keys, 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Pepsi Center, altitudetickets.com; Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Gerarld R. Ford Amphitheater, whistlepigvail.com; Big Gigantic, 6 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Red Rocks, AXS.com; Juicy J, 9 p.m. April 20, Ogden Theatre, AXS.com.

— Luke Lyons