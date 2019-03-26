Medication can save lives, improve health, and save money in healthcare costs. But taking medication can be complicated and confusing even to the sharpest mind; how many pills, how many times a day, with or without meals, ongoing or short term, etc. All medication, even over-the-counter, has the potential to cause side effects or problems.

As we age we are more prone to chronic conditions requiring medication. An aging body tolerates drugs differently than a younger body and the medication may stay in the system longer because the body’s filters are less effective. This can put seniors at risk of overmedication. Overmedication not only affects the body but it can also affect the mind.

Many overmedicated seniors have been mistakenly labeled as depressed or demented. Often, seniors mix over-the-counter drugs and supplements with prescription drugs mistakenly believing that no harmful interaction will occur because the drugs are non-prescription.

Polypharmacy, meaning taking multiple drugs at once, has become a concern. Polypharmacy can lead to dangerous outcomes including death. To avoid this situation, it is recommended everyone, but particularly seniors and those who help with caring for seniors put protective measures in place:

Keep an accurate written record of all medications prescribed. (a one-page list)

Take the list to all doctor appointments and present it to the doctor at each visit.

Try to use one pharmacy for all medications.

Review the list with prescribers and with the pharmacy.

Portion pills into weekly or daily pill boxes. Some boxes even have multiple spots for each day to accommodate morning, noon, night, etc.

Don’t be afraid to speak up! Ask your provider if a new pill is needed, ask for a review of the current medications prescribed on a regular basis, and always ask for a list of side effects.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment