While other toddlers were banging on pots and pans, Inaiah Lujan was playing Mozart and Beethoven on a Casio keyboard.

Lujan, a founding member of the Haunted Windchimes, one half of the vintage pop duo in/Planes and a solo artist, has had an instrument in his hand almost since birth.

His love for music has never waned nor ceased since first playing around on his parents’ old keyboard.

Mostly self-taught, Lujan has paved a unique and innovative path through music.

Now, with a solo album in the works and new single “I’m Away,” he looks to further his musical endeavors.

A musical upbringing

Lujan can’t remember a time when music wasn’t a part of his life.

Both of his parents were music fans, his mother playing the likes of Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Elton John.

At age 3, Lujan loved Tears for Fears. He even predicted that “Shout” would win the MTV Music Video of the Year.

“Tears for Fears ‘Shout,’ that was my jam,” Lujan said. “Even at a young age, I was kind of developing my tastes.

He picked up his parents Casio keyboard and taught himself one of the demo songs the instrument would play.

As a small child, he already had a great ear.

“For me, it was like, yeah I’ll learn that song real quick,” he said. “But, my parents were like, what’s going on?”

By the time he was five or six years old he began learning classical music on piano.

He eventually wrote his own songs, and composed a piece of music that he entered into a talent show.

To no surprise, Lujan won the contest.

“The prize was a gift certificate to a music store,” he said. “I bought my first full-sized keyboard and amp. That sent me on my way.”

Soon after, Lujan performed at a family reunion.

He set out a tip jar which was filled to the top by the time the festivities concluded.

A light bulb lit up in his head.

“I could get attention and I could get money? This is perfect for me,” Lujan said.

It was the beginning of his journey in music, which would only grow from there.

Finding his voice

By the time Lujan was 10 he had begun to learn guitar.

He also began to listen to more singer/songwriters. In addition, he discovered Sublime. More importantly, he became enthralled by Sublime lead singer Bradley Nowell’s singing voice.

“He had a very soul delivery,” Lujan said. “I was so enamored by (his) voice. It sent me down a lot of different rabbit holes and got me interested in singing. I basically taught myself how to sing by listening to “Santeria” a thousand times.”

Lujan’s older brother was in college and also began learning guitar at the same time.

The two would jam together, often recording their work on a boombox equipped with a tape recorder.

“My first band was us kind of fantasizing about being rock stars,” Lujan said. “We’d bang around on some acoustic and classical guitars we had and make demos.

“In our minds, we were making records.”

The idea of being in a band and recording music would persist with Lujan.

Though, he wouldn’t be in an actual band for a while.

An outcast on ‘the rez’

Lujan was born in the San Luis Valley, but grew up mostly on the Navajo reservation in Genado, Ariz.

Not exposed to pop culture like kids in other cities, Lujan relied on his brother in college to show him bands like The Pixies and Weezer.

Morso, Lujan was one of the few non-native kids on the reservation.

Lujan said he felt like an outcast much of the time.

“I felt like a black sheep going to school on the rez,” he said. “I’m not native, I have a little bit of native but not as much as most of the kids on the rez.”

Music would ultimately connect him with his peers.

A more universal appeal, his musicianship made him less of an outcast.

“Music was a way to connect with people,” he said. “That was a way I eventually earned a lot of respect for.”

A not-so-poor substitute

In 2000, at age 16, Lujan and his family moved to Pueblo.

Soon after moving to Pueblo, Lujan met a guy wearing a leather jacket with a myriad of punk rock patches stitched on.

One patch read All American Rejects - not the pop punk band who has performed in Pueblo several times, but a local band who happened to share its name with the mainstream act.

After talking to the leather-clad guy, Lujan learned the All American Rejects needed a bass player.

“I taught myself a little bass and I ended up being in that band for 10 years,” Lujan said. “We changed our name to A Poor Substitute and performed under that name for the next decade.”

The punk rock group recorded records, toured the state and gave Lujan his first taste of being in an actual band.

The seeds would be planted for his next stepping stone in music, one that is still a huge part of his life today.

From busking to basking

Twelve years ago, Lujan would help form one of Pueblo’s most successful and recognizable bands - The Haunted Windchimes.

In awe of Nirvana’s “MTV Unplugged” album, and already a Dylan fan, Lujan was introduced to Leadbelly.

He then became obsessed with the idea of travelling and decided to hit the road.

“I went hitchhiking from coast-to-coast with my acoustic guitar,” Lujan said. “I really romanticised that. That was true freedom.”

From Pueblo, Lujan ventured to Manhattan and then to California.

Upon his return home he found himself a better songwriter and musician. For the first time he began thinking about himself as a solo artist.

A few months later, he formed his next band.

“That opened up a new chapter in my life,” he said. “That birthed what would become The Haunted Windchimes.”

Three studio albums, one live album and EP later, the ‘Chimes are still touring and still motoring on.

From appearing on “A Prairie Home Companion,” to seeing much to the United States, the band has helped Lujan continue his musical journey.

A new project

Lujan recently released his latest single, a solo effort titled “I’m Away.”

He sings, plays guitar, drums and bass on the record. He also produced much of the song in his home studio.

The song is a blend of Latin, hip hop and pop and inspired by a story he read in Rolling Stone magazine about Frightened Rabbits singer Scott Hutchison.

“He passed away from apparent suicide and was missing for days,” Lujan said. “I was really touched by (the article) for a lot of reasons.”

Lujan’s mother is bipolar and his father suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In addition, Lujan himself has been diagnosed with, and lived with depression through various points of his life.

After reading the article, he felt compelled to tackle mental health with a song.

“I felt very drawn to this article in a personal way,” he said. “I was just thinking of this idea of suicide and kind of the stigma surrounding mental health. I wasn’t looking to write some sort of political manifesto about suicide. I was more just trying to access my empathy for someone that goes through something like that.”

Whereas Lujan feels that society views suicide as a weakness, he feels people should look at the issue from the other side.

The song is his own perspective of the issue. The chorus and title of the song comes from one of Hutchinson’s last tweets that reads “I’m Away.”

“It felt very powerful to me,” Lujan said. “I based the idea of the song around those lyrics.”

Inspiration hit quickly for Lujan, who pieced the song together fluidly after developing the idea.

Rather than creating a slower, sadder-sounding song, he made “I’m Away” more cheery and upbeat.

“(The song) came out in one fell swoop,” he said. “I was inspired and heard those lyrics and was singing it over and over. I wanted this element of it not being (sad). It’s almost got a feel good production which is also my way of kind of hiding something in plain sight.”

The song is available at bandcamp.com or Apple Music.

Portions of the song’s proceeds will go to the Hi, How Are You? Project which is a non-profit organization that helps prevent suicide.

