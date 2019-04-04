Pueblo officials faced an immigration/health scare and solved the problem in a way that would abhor many people today.

“Pueblo leper is returned to Mexico by detectives,” read a headline in the April 1 edition of the Pueblo Star-Journal.

“Juan Gonzales taken to the border and ordered to shift for himself; victim of dread disease,” read the sub headline.

The story wasn’t controversial at the time, but the Star-Journal reporter had a scoop that The Pueblo Chieftain didn’t, and the Journal played it up.

“Pueblo has gotten rid of its second leper,” the story said. “Juan Gonzales, was reported as being confined in an isolation ward at the poor farm a few weeks ago in a story in the Star-Journal and denied the next morning in The Chieftain.

“The leper was loaded in an auto nine days ago and accompanied by Inspector J.D. Byrne of the health department and Detective Charles Baty and was rushed across the country to the vicinity of Juarez, Mexico.

“In sight of Juarez, the leper was ordered out of the car, handed a couple of dollars and told to remain in the land from when he came a few weeks ago to Pueblo.

“His health became so bad here that he had to seek medical aid and the case was turned over to the county authorities. Physicians pronounced the illness leprosy.”

This was the second time the city had dealt with an immigrant with leprosy. Apparently, the treatment of the latest one was based on past practice.

Influenza fatalities

The Spanish Influenza epidemic was supposed to be over, but Puebloans continued to die from it.

“Mrs. Esther Hopkins dies of influenza,” read a headline in the March 29 issue of The Pueblo Chieftain.

“Mrs. Esther Fugard Hopkins died of influenza yesterday morning at the home of her parents, Dr. Mr and Mrs. A.L. Fugard, 501 Broadway, at an early hour.

"The deceased was only 21 years old and just twenty two months ago yesterday her sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Pressey died shortly after the birth of a baby.

“Mrs. Hopkins was born and reared in Pueblo and was a graduate of Central High School. She was an industrious worker in the St. Paul M.E. church.”

“Epidemic takes three in rapid succession,” read a headline in the March 30 Chieftain.

“Otha Mize, age 16, died at a local hospital last night as a result of an attack of influenza. His mother, Mrs. Mary C. Mize, and his sister, Katie Greene died a short time ago with the same disease, the death of the former occurring March 21 and that of the latter March 16.

“He is survived by his father, A.C. Mize, three brothers, Aloie, who is with the AEF, Lloyd and Leroy who are at home and a sister Rose Mize. His brother Leroy is also seriously ill with the flu.”

“Calogero Parlapiano well known Italian leader in Colorado dies,” read a headline in the March 31 Chieftain.

"Calogero Parlapiano, age 56 years, one of the most prominent Italian residents of Pueblo and a great leader among the Italian people, not only of Pueblo but of Colorado as well, died at St. Mary’s hospital yesterday afternoon at 4 o’clock from Spanish Influenza.’

"Mr. Parlapiano had been a resident of Pueblo for 26 years and had been in the general merchandise business at 207 south Santa Fe Avenue for the past 19 years where he not only was a successful businessman but by coming in such close contact with people, especially persons of the same nationality, he made a host of friends. He was a member of the Sicilian Society and the Order of Red Men.”

City Hall ghost

Pueblo’s Memorial Hall was supposed to be the pride of the city, but a night watchman cast a shadow on the structure’s luster when he said he suspected a ghost was haunting it.

The building was brand new. How could ghosts invest it so fast? Apparently, the watchman produced a satisfactory answer.

“Mystery City Hall ghost is now solved,” read a headline in the March 31 Chieftain.

“The mystery surrounding the city hall ghost has at last been solved or at least a theory has been advanced by the night watchman and has been substantiated in a manner that leaves little room for doubt.

"Over a week ago, the watchman discovered a door leading into the basement that could by a slight pressure be forced open. Thinking this might be the avenue by which his nocturnal visitor entered the building he secured the door from the inside and since that time he has heard no more ghostly coughing or snoring. His theory from the first was that some tramp who was looking for a warm berth was secreting himself some where in the building each night about dusk. Whoever the visitor was he had the knack of keeping out of sight and picking out good hiding places.”

Booze orders still a problem

A court ruling solved the problem of booze shipped to the Railway Express Office in Denver, but unclaimed before Colorado’s “bone dry” law went into effect on Dec. 16.

The ruling said the liquor could not be claimed by its purchasers, so the Denver express office began shipping it back to suppliers.

Apparently, word of the ruling didn’t reach Pueblo.

“Booze grows more valuable each day,” read the headline in the March 30 Chieftain.

“Denver is no longer hoarding ‘booze’, according to an announcement from that city. The statement from there is that the courts have ordered the express company to return to the original dealers the undelivered liquor shipments which have been guarded in that office since last December. There were about five thousand cases in the Denver office, so it was stated, and so valuable has it grown and so eagerly was it being eyed, that the express company had to keep armed guard over it both day and night. The booze represented about thirdly thousands of dollars investment, tho its present value could not be estimated.

“But the 325 cases snugly stored in the Pueblo express office are still undisturbed, say Express Agent G.I Fitzgerald. He has received no orders to either deliver or return that which he is guarding. It is a burdensome elephant on the hands of the express company here he says. Besides, the responsibility of protecting it, it is taking up valuable space for which the company is getting no pay.

“Just why this contraband merchandise is being held in Pueblo no one knows but, perhaps, the courts. Mr. Fitzgerald is very anxious that it be removed from his custody. The investment value of this booze is near $2,000 ($29,222 in 2019 dollars)."

Interesting answers

One of the features in the Star-Journal was a man-on-the-street poll. A question on April 1 elicited some interesting answers in retrospect.

“Do you think the United States will ever go ‘wet’ again?” was the question posed.

“J.A. McKee, boys secretary of the YMCA: “I think not and I hope not. I believe that international prohibition is coming soon.”

Fred Parr of Hays and Parr: “You’ll never see liquor sold over the saloon bars in the United States again.”

Aaron Newman, traveling man: “The pendulum swings back and history repeats itself. This is not the first time most of the world banished liquor. It is not the first world-wide prohibition. Look up your history and see if I am not right. We will have the good old days back again and I will be glad to see them come and so will you and every other red blooded man.”

W.D. Fuller, weather forecaster: “I am a dyed in the wool prohibitionist and I do not believe this country will ever be wet again.”

John M. Jackson, city clerk: “All these reforms generally stick and I don’t believe we’ll ever go back to a wet country again.”

Joke’s on me

I’ll admit, I saw the word quadruplets in the headline on Page One and I was pretty excited. What a great story. Too late I realized newspaper workers like to have fun, too. They did. At my expense — 100 years later.

“Black mother gives birth to four as ‘Doc’ Lucas rushes to the scene; first case of quadruplets here,” read the headline in the April 1 Star-Journal.

“An unusual obstetrical case happened at Minnequa hospital this morning. At any rate that is what Dr. Wilbur Lucas thought as he sped thru town having received a phone message that a colored woman had given birth to quadruplets.

“Dr. Lucas, who has charge of the obstetrical work at the hospital, arrived in great haste from his home on the North Side and as he was donning surgical gloves and gown, he was told that they had been put in the best room in the building. Dr. Corwin, who had been told that it was a surgical case, also was getting ready for the operation. They rushed to the best room in the hospital and there found a black cat with four black kittens. They also found it was April Fool’s Day.”

Kind-hearted officials

“Pueblo home is made happy when justice is tempered with mercy by judge and city commissioner,” read a headline in the April 2 Star-Journal.

“Justice was tempered with mercy in the municipal court today.

“Judge Crossman and Police Commissioner Mike Studzinsky with the approval of the city council remitted a $50 find that a man had paid. They took the money to the little Pueblo home where the man’s wife was trying to do washing for a neighbor and care for her infant in order to pay back the money the husband had used to pay the fine.

“The wife and mother was handed the $50 and the need for taking in washing was obviated. The husband was fined for a disturbance. Neighbors had complained. The evidence in police court showed that the man had abused his wife without provocation and he offered no adequate defense.

“After he paid the fine he sought a reconciliation with his wife, begged forgiveness and they started over again and the husband has a steady job.

“The paying of the $50 fine was a hardship on them and the plucky little wife was compelled to take in washing to help recoup the $50. The story came to the municipal judge and the city commissioner and they decided the city and the taxpayers could worry along with the $50 and remitted it. But they took it to the wife and entrusted it to her keeping.”

Didn't take the cake



“Jilted lover removes stove as bride of another bakes a wedding cake; love is over,” read a headline in the April 3 Star-Journal.

“Andy Beck and Abbie Allen no longer reside at 2001 Jones avenue. Mrs. Allen got married to another man yesterday and Beck moved out today with the assistance of an express wagon driver and under the protection of J. Arthur Grady, city detective.

“Among the articles of furniture moved by Andy was a cook stove in which was being cooked Mrs. Allen’s wedding cake. Beck left the cake but it was spoiled, as what bride would want to eat a half-baked wedding cake?

“Andy and Abbie were arrested last week. Andy was charged with disturbance and disorderly conduct. Abbie was charged with being drunk. Both were discharged. Abbie on the day of her arrest and Andy three days later, or yesterday. When Andy got out of jail, he went to the house on Jones avenue only to be met at the door by Mrs. Allen who imparted the information that she had married another man while Beck was in jail.

“Beck threatened to bring a breach of promise suit and other things but a brother of Mrs. Allen finally frightened him away from the place. He came to police headquarters today and demanded police protection while he removed some of his furniture from the Jones avenue home.

“He claimed the cooking stove. Mrs. Allen did not dispute the claim, but she argued that the cake would be spoiled and offered to buy the stove. Beck was obdurate and would not sell. Mrs. Allen took the half-baked cake out and the expressman and Beck loaded the hot stove in the express wagon and drove away.”

Flu fallout

The medical establishment did not yet have the equipment or the knowledge to fully understand the flu virus. Some of the steps ordered by medical professionals to prevent or treat flu were laughable. Some were ineffective. Some were desperate.

“Police order new clean-up of city; arrests to be made on April 10; businesses affected,” read a headline in the April 4 Star-Journal.

“Influenza epidemic of the past winter has made it necessary for the city to become stricter, said a sub headline.

“Chief Daly’s men will begin on April 10 to arrest all persons whose premises in the residence o business districts indicated that the cleanup order of the health department has not been strictly obeyed. The order provided that homes and business premises must be in a clean and sanitary condition. All trash and refuse must be carted to the dumpground and the city will do no free carting of rubbish this year. Ashpits must also be cleaned out. Failure to observe the order strictly will mean a fine in police court.

“Dr. W.E. Buck, city physician, today called attention to the date when the limit in the cleanup campaign expires. He said: “The influenza epidemic during the winter makes it especially important that Pueblo get on a clean and sanitary basis before the coming of hot weather.”

mspence@chieftain.com, @MSpenceSpts