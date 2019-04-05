Steel City Theatre Company will present "Little Women, the Musical" at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday as well as at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The show will continue at 7:30 p.m. April 12-13 and 19-20 and at 2:30 p.m. April 14 and 21 at the theater located at 241 S. Union Ave.

The musical follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg and Amy March as Jo tries to sell her stories to be published. Publishers aren't interested, so a friend advises her to weave the stories of herself and her sisters as they experience growing up in Civil War America.

"Little Women, the Musical"l is based on the Louisa May Alcott's novel.

Tickets for the show are $12, $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased at steelcitytheatre.org.

No. 2: Pueblo native Chuck Conway's "Renascence Archology" show will open at the Blo Back Gallery, 131 Spring St., today.

The gallery will host an opening party from 6-9 p.m. at the gallery.

Conway has never shown his work, which consists of found metals and other objects.

For more, visit blobackgallery.com.

No. 3: Steel City Artworks will host an opening reception for "Exploration" which showcases images from the past, pop culture as well as futurist images.

The reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at the gallery located at 216 S. Union Ave. The show will hang all month.

Featured artists are Josiah Blickhahn, a sketch artist who brings the world of video games to canvas, and Sharon Orman, whose batiks depict gravestones in European cemeteries and the many different aspects of grief.

Guest watercolorist Edmund Gallegos’ pieces reflect on the canyons, mesas and architecture of the Southwest along with the simplicity and lifestyle of the past.



No. 4: As the weather (finally) warms up, that means it's time for Mesa Drive In to open once again.

The three-screen drive in movie theater first opened in 1951 and has continued to run during the spring and summer seasons since.

Mesa Drive In will show "Wonder Park" and "How to Train Your Dragon" on screen one; "Pet Sematary" and "Fighting With My Family" on screen two; and "Shazam!" and "Isn't It Romantic?" on screen three.

A full concession stand is open, and movies play just before dark.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors over 62 and kids under 12 are admitted for free (limited 4 kids per adult). No checks, debit or credit cards are accepted.

The theater is open seven days a week.

For more, search Mesa Drive in on Facebook or go to mesadrive-in.com.

— Luke Lyons