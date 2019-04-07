Title: Mt. Richthofen

Artist: David Stirling (1887 – 1971)

Medium: Oil on Board

Size: 18-inches x 24-inches

How acquired: Donated in 1979 for the Francis King Collection of Western Art.

David Stirling was born to a pioneering family in Corydon, Iowa, in 1887. Stirling was the youngest and the first to graduate from high school. He went on to study at the Cummings Art School in Des Moines, Iowa, from 1906 to 1907, and then furthered his education at the Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago from 1908 to 1909.

During the years that followed, Stirling traveled through Estes Park, Colorado in1916. He married Kitty Wolf in Corydon and they alternated their time between Corydon in the winter, where Stirling's studio was over the local bank, and Estes Park, where his studio was inside the Rocky Mountain National Park. He focused his painting on views of the Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as scenes from other parts of the country. But, he remains best known for his splendid interpretations of aspen trees, which he painted exclusively in oils on board. In the 1920's, however, the Stirlings moved to Denver and David worked at Meininger's Art Materials store, where his was able to afford buying canvas, and so at that time he did produce a number of works on canvas.

In 1919, the Stirlings built a studio they named "Bugscuffle Ranch" in the Rocky Mountain National Park. David was also an author who wrote books of stories, myths and lies about the mountain west. He became known as the "youngest of the old masters", a title given to him in an article.

David Stirling died in Longmont, Colorado in 1971 and is survived by 1 great grandchild and 4 grandchildren, one of which lives and works in Estes Park.

Note: The Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s permanent collection on the first Sunday of each month. This piece will be on display in the lobby of the Helen T. White Building during the month of April. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

— Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center