Fiction"
Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss," by Rajeev Balasubramanyam*
"The River," by Peter Heller*
"The A-List," by J.A. Jance*
"We Must Be Brave," by Frances Liardet*
"The Savior," by J.R. Ward*
"The Bird King," by G. Willow Wilson*
Non-Fiction
"American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race," by Douglas Brinkley*
"Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward," by Valerie Jarrett*
"The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty," by Susan Page*
"A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively. Date Intentionally. Love Faithfully," by Jeremy Roloff*
"Zora and Langston: A Story of Friendship and Betrayal," by Yuval Taylor*
"The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose," by Oprah Winfrey*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection