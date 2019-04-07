The four Masonic Lodges and Eastern Star Chapter of Pueblo County will recognize 14 "Outstanding Junior Achievement Awards" recipients at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Masonic Temple, Pueblo Lodge No. 17, 126 Broadway Ave.

The event will be hosted by W.M. Kerry and the theme for this year's program is "Choose Pueblo." Newly elected mayor Nick Gradisar will serve as guest speaker and Makenzie Mehess and Benjamin Roman will speak about how receiving the award last year affected them.

One boy and one girl from each of seven high schools were chosen.

The recipients of the 2019 awards are:

Joli Dou, daughter of Sixian Yang, Pueblo Centennial High School

Benjamin Christoferson, son of Kim Cowden, Pueblo Centennial High School

Abigail Gridley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Gridley, Central High School

Charles McCulley-Sedillo, son of Yanera McCulley and Donnie Sedillo, Central High School

Caitlin Johnston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Johnson, East High School

Ryan Bayer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bayer, East High School

Makenna Hurley, daughter of Shannon Mosher and Mike Hurley, South High School

Aiden Evetts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Evetts, South High School

Marianna Benitez, daughter of Rose Benitez and Miles Benitez, Pueblo County High School

Luke Hawkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hawkins, Pueblo County High School

Claire Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Davis, Pueblo West High School

Silbestre Sanchez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Jaurez, Pueblo West High School

Alana Schaak, daughter of Amanda Adkins and Alan Schaak, Rye High School

Riley Prichard, son of Teri and Brian Prichard

For more information, call James Marcum at 250-0218, or send an email to jnkmarcum@msn.com.