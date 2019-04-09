Has your child met his or her age-appropriate milestones?

Milestones are actions or events marking a significant change or stage in a child’s development by a certain age. How your child plays, learns, speaks, acts, and moves offer important clues about your child’s development.

There are things you can do to help a child learn and grow. First talk to the child’s primary care provider about early childhood screenings. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends early childhood screenings occur at 9, 18, and 24 or 30 months of age.

Developmental Screening is a series of questions to find out the strengths and needs of your child. Developmental screenings look at the way the child is developing, playing, learning, and communicating. Examples of questions include:

2-month old: When you speak to your baby, does he or she make sounds back to you?18-month old: Does your child turn the pages of a book on their own?

Social-Emotional is another type of screening. Studies have shown there is a connection between early emotional development and later social behavior. Examples of questions include:

2-month old: Does your baby like to be picked up and held?18-month old: Does your child like to hear stories or sing songs?36-month old: When upset, can your child calm down within fifteen minutes?

The screening questionnaires are best answered by the people the child routinely spends the most time with. It is often more beneficial for the child’s caregivers to each fill out a separate questionnaire.

To receive screening for your child, talk to your child’s primary care provider or an early childhood professional.

To learn more about a child’s Milestone Moments, visit www.cdc.gov/milestones

To receive tips, activities, and resources to make teaching your child fun and easy, text: BRIGHT to 274448.

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment