New Books

From the Pueblo City-County Library District



Fiction

"Blood Oath," by Linda Fairstein*

"The Girl He Used to Know," by Tracey Garvis Graves*

"Dark Tribute: An Eve Duncan Novel," by Iris Johansen*

"Lost Roses," by Martha Hall Kelly*

"Someone Knows," by Lisa Scottoline*

"Women Talking," by Miriam Toews*

Non-Fiction

"Life Will Be the Death of Me: …and You Too!" by Chelsea Handler*

"Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom," by Elisabeth Hasselbeck*

"Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations," by Mira Jacob*

"Inside the Empire: The True Power Behind the New York Yankees," by Bob Klapisch*

"Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir," by Ruth Reichl*

"Mama’s Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves," by Frances de Waal*

*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection