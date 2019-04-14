Who: Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

What: First Friday Art Walk / Artist Reception

When: 4/5/19

Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, Colorado

Highlights/honorees: Guests were invited to tour the Ron Johnson: Once Upon A Time Out West exhibition on display through May 5 in the Hoag Gallery.

Who benefits: The general public.

Info: Free admission to all galleries was afforded to the general public who also had a chance to meet featured artist Ron Johnson. His exhibit Once Upon A Time Out West, featuring black and white images. Mr. Johnson also gave a talk about his career and photo technics.