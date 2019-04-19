Southern Coloradoans know the tale of La Llorona all too well.

Now, that tale is coming to the big screen.

"The Curse of La Llorona" is now in theaters and stars Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez and Raymond Cruz in the R-rated horror film.

The film tells the story of a social worker (Cardellini) must protect her kids from the ghost of a mother who allegedly drowned hers.

In less horrific fashion, "Breakthrough" is also now playing.

"Breakthrough" tells the story of a mother who prays her son back to health after he drowns in a nearby lake.

The film stars Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace and Josh Lucas.

"Breakthrough" is rated PG and is now playing.

— Luke Lyons