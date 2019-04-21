Many people (including our own Jon Pompia) believe no good music has been made past 1999.

I beg to differ.

Some of hip-hop’s best albums have been produced over the course of the last 19 years. In addition, indie rock has produced some notable records and there have been plenty of pop punk/emo discs that have reached major mainstream success.

In celebration of the new millennium, myself and sports reporter Austin White will countdown our top-10 albums from 2000-2009.

Here is my list, in no particular order:

Luke: “The Marshall Mathers LP” by Eminem. Eminem’s sophomore effort opened the millennium with a bang. Em said what he wanted, how he wanted and didn’t care what anyone thought. The album dissed anybody and everybody from pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to his own mother and his baby mama. Notable tracks from this disc include the mega-hit “The Real Slim Shady,” “The Way I Am” and “Stan.”

Austin: Excellent first choice here from Mr. Lyons. Granted, I didn’t get the chance to grow up with this album as I was only 4-years-old in 2000. And really I just threw that in to remind Luke that he is old now. Also “Who Knew” is a great track to fall back to for parental advice, which I feel like becomes a theme for Eminem throughout his career.

Luke: “Graduation” by Kanye West. A majority of this list could be comprised of Ye albums, honestly. “Graduation” was released in 2007, marking Yeezy’s third album. The disc featured the feel good hit “Good Life” with T-Pain, the Daft Punk sampled “Stronger,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Flashing Lights” — all radio hits. The disc also includes “Good Morning,” “Drunk and Hot Girls” featuring Ludacris and “Homecoming.” “Graduation” features Kanye’s trademark lyrical cleverness, thumping beats and originality. A (slight) improvement from his first two albums, “Graduation” was one of the decade’s best.

Austin: Kanye will always be mentioned when it comes to 2000’s hip-hop and deservedly so. Unfortunately, Luke missed on his best album of the decade in his selection. But really there are no wrong choices when it comes to Mr. West. “Graduation” is a great mix of strong lyrics with catchy beats like Luke described and every song is a classic, including my personal favorite “Homecoming,” which is an ode to his home of Chicago.

Luke: “808 & Heartbreak” by Kanye West. So nice he’s on the list twice, Kanye’s experimental album is next up on the list. A departure from his pure hip-hop records, West sings, uses heavy autotune and utilizes a synthy vibe on ‘808.’ The album is deep and more emotionally charged than his previous efforts. '808' is innovative and heartfelt. From “Heartless” to “Amazing” to “Welcome to my Heartbreak,” each track is memorable and well produced and written. Plus, it’s a great post-breakup album if you need the pick up (trust me).

Austin: Luke, you gave yourself a second chance to pick the best Kanye album and you blew it again — shrug emoji. The four good songs on this album all come in the first five tracks. After that, it’s time to turn it off. And we can’t ignore that “Amazing” has some of the silliest lyrics I’ve heard in Jeezy’s part of the song, “Standing at my podium, trying to watch my sodium.” Just, what?

Luke: “The Black Album” by Jay-Z. I got 99 problems, but Jay-Z’s “The Black Album” ain't one. Sean Carter’s 2003 album announced that not only was Jay-Z here, but he was one of the greatest MC’s to ever live. Tracks like “Encore,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “99 Problems” were radio hits. “Change Clothes,” “Moment of Clarity,” “Threat” and “What More Can I Say?” also hold their own on an album that featured writing and producing by The Neptunes, Kanye West, Rick Rubin and Eminem. The album is perfect, and a true hip-hop masterpiece.

Austin: The unbridled king of the Illuminati (joking), made his way to the top with this album. I agree with everything written previously by Luke. Now Jay, could you please put your music back on Spotify so I can listen to it again.

Luke: “FutureSex/LoveSounds” by Justin Timberlake. Who knew that Justin Timberlake’s success would not peak with N*SYNC? Timberlake’s sophomore album propelled him into megastar status with hits like “Sexy Back,” “My Love,” “What Goes Around …” and “Summer Love.” This album is 100-percent cool and showcases Timberlake’s singing and songwriting capabilities. Produced mostly by Timbaland, the album’s catchy, cool rhythm-and-blues vibe ushered in a new era of hip-hop and r & b. Even 16 years later, this album still slaps. I think that’s what the kids say these days, right Austin?

Austin: Well they were saying it, but probably not anymore after reading you write that. Either way, another perfect choice by my colleague. I used to rock “Sexy Back” before each one of my cross country meets in high school and don’t forget about “Until the End of Time” with Beyonce. It’s a beautiful love song and can’t go without being mentioned.

Luke: “Phrenology” by The Roots. I told you it was a good decade for hip-hop. Proving further, the Legendary Roots Crew released “Phrenology” in 2002. Long before the group was Jimmy Fallon’s house band on “The Tonight Show,” the Roots were one of the most accomplished and revered hip hop groups. The disc featured the seminal hit “The Seed 2.0” but also was comprised of a bevy of smooth beats, masterful flow and great writing. “Rock You,” “Rolling with Heat,” “Break You Off” and “Sacrifice” are as good as any song released in the decade. The album is ripe with great guest stars, too, from Talib Kweli to Musiq Soulchild, Cody ChesnuTT and Jill Scott.

Austin: I was all set to go see The Roots concert in February, but state wrestling ruined that. Thanks for ruining my plans CHSAA (joking again). Being honest, I never really listened to The Roots until that concert and I’m glad I went through this album because it is one filled with hits besides “The Seed 2.0.” Listening to “Rock You” is more an experience than just another piece of music.

Luke: “xx” by The XX. The 2009 debut album by this British indie dream pop trio features perhaps the best opening instrumental song in recent memory with “Intro.” The rest of the album is filled with haunting, vibey and catchy songs. Whether depressed, or just wanting to chill the XX are the perfect group. “VCR,” “Crystalised,” Islands” and “Infinity” are the most well-known songs off the disc, but “Stars” and “Heart Skipped a Beat” might be the band’s best. This album has grown on me since I first heard it 10 years ago, so much so I feel it deserves to be on the list.

Austin: Luke you know how I feel about self-titled albums. Looking past that, this album is still tough for me to get into. “Intro” is coming to a sports highlight video near you while the rest is just too slow. That shall be a theme as the readers see later. But the lyrics from the group are brilliant and I do like their more recent work quite a bit more.

Luke: “Lateralus” by Tool. Experimental metal group Tool was huge when I was in high school. Much of that success was based on its 2001 release “Lateralus.” The disc was certified double platinum and won the Grammy for Best Metal Album. The record was bolstered by singles “Schism” (featuring one of the coolest guitar riffs, ever), “Parabola” and “Lateralus.” As always, the group’s videos were creepy, creative and totally unique, showcasing Tool’s creativity and ingenuity as recording artists.

Austin: Now you’re getting into some deep dive finds! I can’t remember the last time I thought about Tool, but once I read it I was hit with this album and the many memories that came with listening to this weird, eccentric but somehow amazing metal album. That guitar lick on “Schism” will always be one of the best in rock history.

Luke: “The Fame” by Lady Gaga. It’s weird to think of a time before Lady Gaga was a pop culture icon. In 2008, Gaga announced she was here and she was ready to rule with her debut album “The Fame.” Hits like “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “LoveGame” and “Paparazzi” all highlight the album which spent 107 weeks on the charts. The album has sold over four million copies worldwide and launched one of music’s best-selling artists.

Austin: I’m angry you picked this because I thought it would sneak by and make it onto my list. As an overall album, it’s more miss than hit, but those hits went hard and I’ll never forget the first time I heard “Poker Face,” and was instantly jamming. And to think this was just the beginning of Gaga’s reign as a pop culture icon and becoming the next Madonna.

Luke: “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones. Her debut album, “Come Away With Me” reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 and won Album of the Year at the Grammys. By 2005, the album had reached diamond status — selling more than 10 million copies in the United States. Jones’ soothing vocals, fluid harmonies and stellar songwriting ability were already in fine tune. Jones seamlessly blended blues, jazz, country, pop and folk on the disc. The album contains songs like “Come Away With Me,” Cold Cold Heart,” “Shoot the Moon,” “Don’t Know Why” and “Feelin’ the Same Way.”

Austin: I appreciate you finishing off your list by giving me a nap for your last choice Luke. Jones can sing no doubt, but boy does it get boring hearing this same slow tempo in every song. I feel bad for the people listening to this in 2005 instead of the best Kanye West album, which the lovely readers can read about next week on my list.

