Maria Melendez Kelson devotes much of her time to teaching literature and composition to students at Pueblo Community College.

For the novice writers in her classroom, she has some sage advice.

“Try to dig below the surface,” Kelson tells them.

She also offers encouragement.

“If you’re having a hard time at any stage of the process, it doesn’t mean you aren’t a writer. It means that you are,” she says.

Mostly, Kelson tells her students to stick with the process that includes pre-writing, generating ideas, understanding the purpose of your writing, then writing, editing and proofing.

For any student who harbors any doubts about Kelson’s wisdom, they should shake it right now.

Kelson practices what she teaches.

The assistant department chair in Pueblo Community College’s English/Communications Department recently had one short story, titled “Optimize Us,” selected for inclusion in an upcoming crime story anthology called “Down to the River: Crime Stories.”

"Optimize Us" was selected for Strand Magazine's Spotlight Story of the Month. It also was identified by Publisher's Weekly as a highlight of the 'Down to the River' anthology.

Kelson will have another short story featured in About Place Journal, an online literary journal, on May 1.

The two short stories aren’t Kelson’s first foray into creative writing. She’s published a pair of poetry books through the University of Arizona. She’s had numerous poems published in magazines and anthologies.

Kelson just completed a mystery novel that she is working on getting published. The novel-in-progress won the inaugural Eleanor Taylor Bland Crime Fiction Writers of Color Award from Sisters in Crime.

Kelson has been teaching for 21 years. She has been writing for much longer.

“I remember writing stories and poetry as a child,” Kelson said. “I enjoyed that.”

Kelson said she began to seriously pursue writing during her years as a college undergrad.

“I changed majors as an undergrad from wildlife biology to English,” Kelson said. “When I changed to English, that’s when I committed myself to writing and publishing as much as I could.”

The first item she had published was a poem in 1994 or 1995.

Even for a writer as as experienced as Kelson, writing has its ups and downs. That’s a point she works to convey to her students.

“I try to share the writing process can be difficult for anyone,” Kelson said. “No matter how experienced you are, there are going to be moments when you are on fire with inspiration and there are going to be moments when you feel like you are banging your head against the wall. It’s all part of the process.”

“Optimize Us,” is set around Runyon Lake, which is fitting because the lake is named after a famous writer from Pueblo, Damon Runyon. The story has a crime/science fiction plot.

The short story coming out in May is a flash fiction effort (under 1,000 words) titled “The Kind of Man I Want to Be.” It is written in the voice of a transgender teenager.

The story is about conversations between a transgender youth who experiences a blend of support and opposition from a family member.

“For some reason, that one seemed to flow a little more easily than some do,” Kelson said. “I think because I liked that conflicted relationship between the two of them. The conflict gave it enough energy that made it easier to write.”

Kelson will be a presenter during a session at the Corazon de Trinidad Poetry Festival, which will be held Thursday through Friday at various sites in the Trinidad area. Kelson also will be reading poetry from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Las Animas Grill in Trinidad.

