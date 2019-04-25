More than a week had elapsed since the murders of Elton C. Parks and Will T. Hunter and investigators didn’t appear any closer to capturing the murderer or murderers than they had been on April 11, the day of the crime.

In reality, authorities appeared to be more confused than ever, as judged by a story in the April 19 Pueblo Star-Journal.

“Sheriff’s office is in muddle on murder,” read the headline.

“While Sam Thomas hunts one man without warrant, police seek another; three different sets of descriptions are sent out,” read the sub headline.

“The police investigation on the possible connection of Phillip Causey with the murder of Elton C Parks and Will T. Hunter on the Rye road indicate that Causey was not connected with the murder, according to statements made at police headquarters today.

“Sheriff Sam Thomas has offered a reward of $500 for the capture of Causey and has sent descriptions and pictures of Causey broadcast over the country, altho no warrant for the arrest of Causey has been issued up to noon today by the district attorney.”

Both the district attorney’s office and the Pueblo Police Department questioned the manhunt. The DA’s office said it was customary to provide evidence sufficient to base a charge before a warrant was issued. The police, while treading softly in an attempt not to embarrass the sheriff, said they had evidence that led in another direction. They were not including Causey in their search.

The sheriff based his theory on the murder case on a court case from 1914.

“According to court records, Causey, together with a youth named Van Horn, now believed to be in France, stole a wagon, harness and saddle from the Hunter ranch on Sept. 18, 1914. Later the same two youths entered the home of Ed Moyere, it is alleged and stole articles there. Causey was charged with grand larceny in the case of the Hunter robbery. The court record showing that upon the complaint of W.T. and Louis Hunter he was arraigned for trial on Oct. 1, 1914, and pled guilty. He was sent to the Buena Vista reformatory on that date.

“Following this, the sheriff’s office has been told Causey made the remark in the hearing of witnesses that he would kill Hunter for sending him up.”

Pueblo home blown up

Star-Journal reporters and police kind of got ahead of themselves in this case, assigning blame to organized crime even before the investigation had begun.

“Black Hand attempts life of six Puebloans,” read the headline.

“Shrouded in mystery, police fail to find a clew to men who set off dynamite under home of Angelo Cannello, said the sub-headline

“A terrific explosion wrecked the home of Angelo Cannello, 36 Kelly avenue, at 1:30 o’clock this morning. The home is located across from the clock at the north gate of the Pueblo Smelter, and Cannello, his wife and four children were asleep in the home at the time of the explosion. All escaped injury

“There were two explosions following in quick succession, one under the rear foundation about the middle of the house, a one-story brick and adobe. The other explosion was set off under the corner of the home to the right of the front door. That the inmates of the Cannello home escaped injury is considered almost miraculous.”

Police rushed to the scene and an investigation began almost immediately. Acting Chief of Police J. Arthur Grady assigned Detective Charles Baty to a further investigation.

“Cannello and the Cannello family do not seem to be able to give any explanation of the affair to the police,” the story said. “They claim they know nothing as to who perpetrated the crime and that they know of no enemies. They are Italians and the police theory is that the explosions were part of a Black Hand plot of extortionists who probably were refused money by Cannello or his relatives.

“Cannello is employed at the smelter as a yard laborer. His home was a modest one and the family lived frugally and are not known to have been possessed of any large sum of money.”

One day later, on April 20, another suspect emerged, and he wasn’t a member of the “Black Hand.” He was Cannello’s brother (who wasn’t named).

“Only one man may be responsible for attempt to blow up Cannello home say police; brother of intended victim being sought,” read the headline.

“That one man was responsible for the destruction of the home of Angelo Cannello is the belief of Marvin Starkweather, night telegraph operater for the Santa Fe railroad, employed in the vicinity of the scene of the explosion.

“Starkweather declares that after the explosion he heard a man running along the railroad tracks. He immediately gave a shrill whistle and the footsteps changed to a new direction. The man evidently ran along the Rio Grande tracks in the direction of the First street viaduct.

“After an investigation of the explosion and attempted murder of Cannello and his family Detective Baty yesterday began a search for the brother of Cannello.”

Cannello’s brother also worked at the smelter and called off of work on the day after the explosions. Asked why he was calling off, he was reported to have answered: “I expect to get arrested today and so will layoff and wait for the officers.”

Family emergency for police chief

The reason why Arthur Grady was serving as acting chief of police was reported in another story in the April 19 Star-Journal.

“Police chief’s mother is seriously ill in Missouri,” read the headline.

“Chief of Police Joseph M. Daly left last night for Kansas City in answer to a telegram announcing the serious illness of his mother in that city.

“The telegram announced that but little hope was held for her recovery. Detective J. Arthur Grady has been appointed to act as chief of police in the absence of Chief Daly.”

Victory road ceremony

The Pueblo chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sought to honor the men who served their country in the recently concluded World War. They did so by planting a row of elm trees for several blocks near Fifth avenue and 29th Street.

On April 19, the DAR presented “Victory Road” to the city in a ceremony at the site.

Participating in the ceremony were the local camp of World War veterans and cadets from the local high schools.

“Let us never forget these splendid men nor their noble mothers, wives and daughters, who stood firmly back of them in every sacrifice for their country and their flat,” said Mrs. A.A. Watkins, who gave the opening remarks.

Murder case update

The day after Elton Parks and Will Hunter were murdered, ranchers from around the Rye area gathered and began a manhunt for the killers. The story about the manhunt said it was expected that the suspects would be caught and dealt some Western justice (lynching) likely by the end of that day.

The investigation and the manhunt didn’t quite work out that way.

On April 20, nine days after the murder, there had been so many twists and turns in the case, law enforcement officials were headed in several different directions. Although officials said they expected arrests within days. It didn’t happen.

In fact, on April 20, chances of finding the killers appeared to be waning.

“Hope for locating the murders of Hunter and Parks abandoned here,” read the headline.

“The reward offered for the capture of the murderers of Elton Parks and Will T. Hunter was increased from $1,000 to $1,500 yesterday when the Pueblo Auto Trades association added $500 to the $1,000 already offered — $500 by the county commissioners and $500 by the brothers of Will T. Hunter. The $1,500 reward is offered for the capture and conviction. With so many people having seen and talked with the murders, it is surmised by local officers that if the right men are arrested, their identification and conviction will be an easy matter.”

Sproules trial

The trial of Mattie Sproules took several days and the jury was sequestered over the Easter weekend.

Mattie Sproules was accused of smuggling a gun into the county jail. Her husband, Clifford Sproules, shot and killed jail turnkey W.W. Green with that gun during an escape attempt. Clifford Sproules was convicted and sentenced to death for his role in the murder.

Mattie Sproules was being tried for her part in the crime.

The trial went to the jury on April 21. The jury returned its verdict a day later.

“Mrs. Sproules acquitted of Green murder,” read the headline in the April 22 Star-Journal.

“Mattie Sproules, wife of Clifford Sproules and charged with the murder of W.W. Green, turnkey at the county jail, who was murdered by Clifford Sproules with a gun smuggled to him by Mrs. Sproules, was declared not guilty by a jury in district court last night.

The jury was out about two hours when the brought the verdict back. The trial had been in progress five days and was hotly contested.

Pioneering woman

“Who says women are inferior?” read a headline in the April 20 Star-Journal.

“Pueblo school teacher proves women can do things man can do; builds furniture and all other tricks carpenter can do,” read the sub-headline.

"Miss Ethel Walter, student at the vocational school at Centennial High school at night and teacher in the Bradford school by day, is demonstrating that a woman can make good as men in the most difficult of trades, that of a cabinet maker and carpenter. Miss Walter has always enjoyed cabinet work and woodwork but it was not until the vocational night school was opened that he took up the work of a cabinet maker seriously and has mastered the trade to the extent that she can make any household article that can be fashioned out of wood.

“After learning how to handle a saw without calling for help, a feat few women can ever accomplish or even attempt, Miss Walter practiced with the hammer and the plane until she became adept with the various tools of a cabinet maker. Later she learned to operate the machines in the vocational school and when she completes her course this term there will be few machines or tools in a cabinet maker’s shop with which she is not familiar.

“Miss Walter’s first serious undertaking as a cabinet maker was the manufacture of a cedar chest, something every woman wants. She made her chest, finished it inside and out, bound it with brass, hinged on the top and completed a work of art equal to any found in the stores.”

Murder case update II

The murder investigation of Elton Parks and Will Hunter took another turn when law enforcement officials in Colorado Springs thought they had caught the killers, according to a story in the April 22 Star-Journal.

Tom and Earl Combs, 21- and 23-year-old cousins, had been arrested for the murder of shopkeeper Jacob N Mellinger in Rush. El Paso County Sheriff Thomas Weir saw similarities between the two murders and immediately suspected the cousins as culprits in the murder of Hunter and Parks.

“Combs boys are slayers of W. Hunter and E. Parks — Parker,” read the headline in the April 23 Star-Journal.

“Jack Parker, Pueblo chauffeur, turned pale, his hands gripped the desk of Sheriff Thomas Weir. Twice the man attempted to speak – twice his words failed him.

“Before the man stood Tom and Earl Combs, cousins confessed slayers of Jacob N. Mellinger of Rush, Colo., on Sunday night. Parker was there with Sheriff Sam Thomas of Pueblo to identify, if possible, the two men as the slayers of Elton Elton C. Parks and Will T. Hunter on the Rye road, nine miles from the Southern Colorado metropolis two weeks ago.

“‘I couldn’t be mistaken — just couldn’t’ stammered the man who two weeks before had come face to face with the slayers while the bodies of their victims were still in the murder car on the spot where the crime occurred. ‘They,” continued Parker regaining his speech, ‘are the men who killed Will Hunter and Parks. I’d know then any place — they did it.’”

The Combs cousins denied they had killed Parks and Hunter. They had one factor working for them.

Earlier in the investigation, Parker had identified two other youths as the killers. The identification was later disproved.

Murder case update III

The excitement over the arrest and identification of the murderers of Parks and Hunter fizzled less than 24 hours later.

“Identification of Rye murders doubtful,” read the headline in the April 24 Star-Journal.

“Jack Parker, Pueblo auto man who witnessed portion of the deed alone in identification,” said the sub-headline.

The identification of Tom and Earl Combs, cousins, confessed slayers of Jacob Mellinger, Rush merchant and ex-minister, at that town on Sunday night, as the same men who killed Will Hunter and Elton C. Parks went a glimmering in certain particulars here last night.

“For, while Jack Parker, the identifier of the men remained positive in his statement that the two men were the same, W.F. Reed, companion of Parker on the day the pair witnessed portions of the killing and Daniel W. Green of the Hatchett ranch where the men had previously sought employment, were far from certain.

“Green positively said the men were not the ones who visited his ranch just before the Hunter-Parks murder. Read says that Earl Combs, the larger of the two murderers of Mellinger is not the larger of the two men who killed Hunter and Parks. As for the smaller man, he says he does not know, failing at the time of the murder to get a good look at him.”

Welcome home

The 157th Infantry arrived in Pueblo late on April 24. Although the troops weren’t officially coming home (they were en route to their final posting before being mustered out of the Army), they were allowed to disembark and participate in a parade and other festivities, and Puebloans pulled out all the stops to welcome the soldiers home, including several who actually were from Pueblo.

“City in an uproar,” read one headline in the April 25 Star-Journal.

There were stories all over the day’s newspaper about the troops’ arrival and the festivities. Here are two of the stories to help illustrate the occasion.

“Mother who met every troop train couldn’t come see her boy home,” read the headline.

“Never a troop train passed thru Pueblo since the last days of the world war but what Mrs. Joseph Patterson, living in the Wiley and Chamberlain addition met it. Her boy — Private Joseph Patterson — was with the gallant 157th she knew, but men from all divisions were being scattered and who could tell when he would come?

“And then — just when the fighting man — the son she had sent to Fight for Freedom, For All, Forever, was coming Mrs. Patterson couldn’t come.

“Saturday she was thrown from a buggy during a runaway and severely injured. P.C. Gray, secretary of the general committee heard her story. Last night when the great train bearing the 157th into the homeland pulled into the Depot, Gray was there. An automobile stood waiting and Private Joe Patterson was rushed home.”

“Mourns brother as dead; then he comes home,” read the headline on another homecoming story.

“To have mourned for one’s brother whose name appeared in the casualty list as having been killed at the front in France, and then to hear his voice over the telephone saying that he had arrived with the 157th was the pleasant experience of Mrs. Fred E. Sisson, 220 West Fourteenth St.

“Arthur Haynes of Seattle, private in the 157th infantry was one of the troops who arrived in Pueblo.

“Several weeks before the armistice, Mrs. Sisson had seen the name of Arthur Haynes of Minneapolis as being killed in action. She had lost track of her brother and hadn’t heard from him in 12 years. Mrs. Sisson figured it was her brother.

“The reunion shortly after midnight brought as much joy as surprise. Private Haynes will go with the troops to Fort Russell where he will be discharged. Later, he will return to his home in Seattle.”

