After 22 movies, the saga of the original cinematic Avengers come will come to a close.

"Avengers: Endgame" is now in theaters.

After Thanos collected all of the infinity stones and wiped out half of everyone int he universe, the remaining Avengers must ban together to defeat him, once-and-for-all.

Thor, Captain America, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and newcomer Captain Marvel must find Thanos and figure out a way to reverse the dissolving of the rest of the super heroes.

The film takes place directly after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," and will conclude the story archs for many of the Marvel characters.

'Avengers' is expected to be one of, if not the, biggest movie at the box office this year.

'Endgame' stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Josh Brolin and is rated PG-13.

— Luke Lyons