Eight sites and 11 organizations will take part in Pueblo Museum Free Day Saturday.

The event kicks off Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month in Colorado (May), and allows visitors to visit several museums for no charge.

This year, the Pueblo Model Railroad Association will host an open house in the basement of the Business and Tech Center where it will share a large train layout.

The Pueblo County Historical Society will open its resource library at the Pueblo Heritage Museum, offering a trove of Pueblo-related historical photographs, books, maps and other items used to help genealogical research.

Women Suffrage Centennial, Southern Colorado will also participate in celebrating the commemoration of the anniversaries of women earning the right to vote in Colorado and in the nation.

The event ends at 4 p.m.

The following is a listing of the sites visitors can attend for free:

Colorado Mental Health Institute Museum



cmhipmuseum.org







El Pueblo History Museum Pueblo



elpueblohistorymuseum.org





Hose Company #3 Fire Museum



hosecono3.com





InfoZone News Museum @ Rawlings Library



Hosting: Living history presentations by docents of Pueblo’s first established cemetery, Pueblo Pioneer Cemetery



pueblopioneercemetery.org



pueblolibrary.org/infozone







Pueblo Heritage Museum



theheritagecenter.us



pueblohistory.org







Pueblo Model Railroad Association



facebook.com/pueblomodelrail





Roselawn Cemetery



youtube.com/watch?v=lyecVNz-NAw







Steelworks Center of the West



steelworks.us



pueblolibrary.org/womensuffrage

— Luke Lyons